"Unfortunately I’ve been playing in a time where the three guys ahead of me are quite good” - Andy Murray on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has hailed the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic following his first-round win in Newport.

Murray, 35, opened his campaign at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships on Tuesday with a convincing victory over former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey.

The Scot, a two-time Wimbledon winner, conceded only two games, including winning a bagel set, to book a Round of 16 meeting with Max Purcell on Wednesday.

Following his victory over Querrey, Murray reflected on the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic being a cut above the rest for almost two decades. Nadal (22), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20) are the all-time Grand Slam singles leaders in men's tennis. Eight of these titles have come against Murray in the final.

"Unfortunately, I have been playing in a time where the three guys ahead of me are quite good," said Murray. "Between them, they have got 63 Slams, so it's not been easy to win those sort of events."

"Obviously, as a 19-year-old, it would have been my dream to win a tournament like Wimbledon and get to No. 1 in the world and these things. When I was a kid, I never never would have expected to do that," added the three-time Major winner.

Murray occupied the World No. 1 ranking for 41 weeks between November' 16 and August' 17 before injuries wreaked havoc.

The Scot hasn't reached a Major semifinal since losing to Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in 2017. In fact, he hasn't reached the second week of a Grand Slam since making the Wimbledon quarterfinals that year.

Andy Murray's 2022 campaign so far

Andy Murray on Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray has had one of his best campaigns since undergoing hip replacement surgery four years ago.

The World No. 52 has gone 18-10 this year, making the finals in Sydney (lost to Aslan Karatsev) and Stuttgart (lost to Matteo Berrettini). In the latter tournament, Murray beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in the semis before losing to Berrettini in three sets.

However, the 35-year-old has generally struggled to win consecutive matches this year, something he'll look to avoid in Newport. Murray has exited in the second round at seven tournaments, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The Scot is coming off his first second-round exit at the grasscourt Major, losing to American John Isner in four sets.

Murray is looking for his first title in Newport, having last played in the tournament in 2006, where he lost to Justin Gimelstob in the semifinals.

