UNICEF donates 70 USD on behalf of Naomi Osaka to vulnerable children and families globally in light of holiday season

In the spirit of the holiday season, UNICEF has contributed $70 on behalf of Naomi Osaka to assist vulnerable children and families worldwide.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is undertaking this action as part of its responsibility to provide humanitarian and developmental aid to children.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka posted a picture of the letter, that she received, on her Instagram story that discussed UNICEF's donation through their 'Louis Vuitton for UNICEF' partnership program.

The letter stated thus:

"Dear Naomi,

Happy Holidays!

In keeping with tradition we are pleased to donate 70 USD on your behalf via our LOUIS VUITTON UNICEF partnership program to help vulnerable children and their families around the world.

UNICEF does not endorse any company brand, product or service.

Your friends at Louis Vuitton"

UNICEF's letter to Osaka

The four-time Grand Slam champion was named Louis Vuitton's ambassador in 2021 and while talking about the collaboration, Osaka stated:

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton. It is such an honour to work with Nicolas – he’s a designer I admire so much, and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become the global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Naomi Osaka ranks among the top ten highest-earning female athletes of 2023

2022 US Open - Osaka

Naomi Osaka was recently listed by Sportico among the highest-earning female athletes for 2023, despite not playing a match this season.

The Japanese star's last professional match was at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September 2022. This hiatus was primarily due to her pregnancy with her first child, Shai, whom she gave birth to in July 2023.

In the list posted by Sportico, the top 10 featured 7 female tennis athletes, including Osaka. After combining on-court and off-court earnings, the first on the list was 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, who earned a cumulative $22.7 million. Behind her was the Polish star and World No.1, Iga Swiatek, who earned a total of $21.9 million.

The third on the list was freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who earned $20 million, with only $25,000 coming from her salary.

Another athlete who earned more money from endorsement deals and partnerships was Emma Raducanu, who came fourth on the list, earning $16.2 million despite not playing a majority of the season due to injuries.

Osaka then came 5th, behind the Brit, earning $15 million solely from endorsement deals. The 26-year-old still holds the crown for being the highest-paid female athlete of all time, having earned $37.4 million back in 2020.

Naomi Osaka has sponsorship deals with Nike, Yonex, Louis Vuitton, Nissan, and PlayStation among others.

In 2023, she scaled back sponsorships but added a new partner—Meta's AI chatbot character, Tamika.

