United Cup 2023, Day 4: Men's and women's singles predictions ft. Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund, Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro & more

Tennis action has simmered well in the opening few days of the 2023 United Cup. With Petra Kvitova, Casper Ruud and Paula Badosa set to lead their respective sides in crucial ties on Sunday, fans can only expect more exhilarating action coming their way from Down Under.

Day 4 of the tournament — which is spread across four Australian cities — will see two singles and one mixed doubles rubber as part of each tie, with fans also getting a chance to witness 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal partner Badosa in a mixed doubles match when Spain take on Great Britain.

United Cup: Czech Republic vs Germany ft. Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund

Petra Kvitova won her opening match against Jessica Pegula,

Petra Kvitova will look to back up her win over Jessica Pegula in the opening tie against the United States when she takes to the court against Germany's Laura Siegemund. The Czech's explosive game should give her an edge over her opponent in indoor conditions and could well give the Czech Republic an unassailable 3-0 lead.

With Tomas Machac being sidelined after suffering an injury in his opening match, 20-year-old Dalibor Svrcina will represent the Czechs in the second men's singles. He will take on Oscar Otte in a battle of youth versus experience.

Prediction: Czech Republic def. Germany 4-1

United Cup: Spain vs Great Britain ft. Paula Badosa vs Harriet Dart

Paula Badosa will open her 2023 campaign.

Paula Badosa will open her 2023 campaign against the increasingly dangerous-looking Harriet Dart — who also upset her in the Billie Jean King Cup finals last year. If the Spaniard isn't too careful, she risks a repeat loss.

Pablo Carreno Busta then takes on Dan Evans in an exciting men's singles rubber. Both men enjoy playing on the hardcourts and the encounter has all the makings of a tight affair.

Prediction: Great Britain def. 4-1

United Cup: Belgium vs Bulgaria ft. Elise Mertens vs Viktoriya Tomova

Elise Mertens will play her first match of the season.

Elise Mertens will also play her first match of the new season, taking on Viktoriya Tomova as Belgium square off against Bulgaria. The duo slugged it out in one of the most underrated matches of 202 and fans could be in for much of the same.

Tomova did, however, pull a muscle in her opener against Maria Sakkari, and with movement being the Bulgarian's strong suit, a lot will depend on how quickly she recovers.

After that, Dimitry Kuzmanov is expected to pull out another match win against Zizou Bergs.

Prediction: Bulgaria def. Belgium 3-2

United Cup: Croatia vs Argentina ft. Petra Martic vs Nadia Podoroska

Petra Martic will lead the Croatian side.

Petra Martic will lead a comfortably-placed Croatian side, taking on the tenacious Nadia Podoroska. If she can find her range on the serve and volleys, the crafty Martic may prove too strong for her opponent on the day.

The big-hitting Borna Gojo could, meanwhile, ask a few questions of Federico Coria in the men's singles, but the Argentine's experience should help him prevail in the end.

Prediction: Croatia def. Argentina 4-1

United Cup: Brazil vs Norway ft. Casper Ruud vs Thiago Monteiro

Casper Ruud spearheads the Norwegian side.

Casper Ruud, the top-ranked player from Norway, will look to steady the ship for his side as he steps out on the court for the first time at the United Cup. While he could be in for a battle against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, he should be able to get over the line.

Laura Pigossi, meanwhile, should hold sway over the young Ulrikke Eikerri.

Prediction: Brazil def. Norway 4-1

United Cup: Poland vs Alexander Bublik ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik

Hubert Hurkacz anchors the Polish side.

The Polish side got off to a strong start with Iga Swiatek only to be pegged right back in the opening men's singles. Hubert Hurkacz, their top-ranked men's player, will now be looking to get his side back into the lead as he takes on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Fans may want to brace for an entertaining encounter, with Hurkacz eking out a win.

Magda Linette has an easier task at hand, taking on the relatively inexperienced Zhibek Kulambayeva.

Prediction: Poland def. Kazakhstan 4-1

