United Cup 2023 Schedule Day 3: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will be the biggest stars to watch on Day 3 of the 2023 United Cup. While the men's 22-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns with Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, the women's World No. 1 will take on Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Two-time ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, is set to make his much-awaited return from injury after being out of action for six months. The German will face Czech Republic's rising star Jiri Lehecka.

Elsewhere, David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov will square off in a rematch of the 2017 ATP Finals summit clash, which the Bulgarian won.

ATP Comeback Player of the Year Borna Coric and WTA Most Improved Player of the Year Beatriz Haddad Maia are the others to watch out for on an action-packed New Year's Eve.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the United Cup.

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Germany vs Czech Republic

(Starts at 10 am local time)

Alexander Zverev vs Jiri Lehecka

followed by: Jule Niemeier vs Marie Bouzkova

Spain vs Great Britain

(Not before 3.30 pm local time)

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie

followed by: Nuria Parrizas-Diaz vs Katie Swan

Perth, RAC Arena

Belgium vs Bulgaria

(Starts at 10 am local time)

Alison Van Uytvanck vs Isabella Shinikova

followed by: David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov

Croatia vs Argentina

(Not before 3.30 pm local time)

Donna Vekic vs Maria Carle

followed by: Borna Coric vs Francisco Cerundolo

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Brazil vs Norway

(Starts at 10 am local time)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Malene Helgø

followed by: Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Viktor Durasovic

Poland vs Kazakhstan

(Not before 3.30 pm local time)

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

followed by: Daniel Michalski vs Timofey Skatov

Where to watch United Cup 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

United Cup 2023 - Match timings

Day sessions start at 10 am local time, while matches in the afternoon sessions aren't scheduled to start before 3:30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 3 are as follows:

Country Day session start time (Sydney) Afternoon session start time (Sydney) Day session start time (Perth) Afternoon session start time (Perth) Day session start time (Brisbane) Afternoon session start time (Brisbane) US & Canada Dec 30, 2022 6 pm EST Dec 30, 2022 11:30 pm EST Dec 30, 2022 9 pm EST Dec 31, 2022 2:30 am EST Dec 30, 2022 7 pm EST Dec 31, 2022 12:30 am EST UK Dec 30, 2022 11 pm GMT Dec 31, 2022 4:30 am GMT Dec 31, 2022 2 am GMT Dec 31, 2022 7:30 am GMT Dec 31, 2022 12 am GMT Dec 31, 2022 5:30 am GMT India Dec 31, 2022 4:30 am IST Dec 31, 2022 10 am IST Dec 31, 2022 7:30 am IST Dec 31, 2022 1 pm IST Dec 31, 2022 5:30 am IST Dec 31, 2022 11 am IST

