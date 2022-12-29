United Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 2

Day 2 of the United Cup has even more matches in store than on the first day of the event.

Jessica Pegula will be up twice, as she'll first take on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in singles. She's set to team up with Taylor Fritz for the mixed doubles tie against the Czechs later on.

Greek stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari are also scheduled to compete in the mixed doubles rubber, with the latter also competing in singles beforehand. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will also be in action as he's up against Alexander Bublik.

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe are some of the other notable names in the fray as well. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the United Cup.

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - USA vs Czech Republic

(Starts at 10 am) - Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova

followed by: Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Machac

followed by: Jessica Pegula/Taylor Fritz vs Jesika Maleckova/Dalibor Svrcina

Evening session - Australia vs Great Britain

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Ajla Tomljanovic vs Harriet Dart

followed by: Jason Kubler vs Dan Evans

followed by: Samantha Stosur/John Peers vs Harriet Dart/Dan Evans

Perth, RAC Arena

Day session - Greece vs Bulgaria

(Starts at 10 am) - Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova

followed by: Michail Pervolarakis vs Dimitar Kuzmanov

followed by: Maria Sakkari/Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Viktoriya Tomova/Grigor Dimitrov

Evening session - France vs Argentina

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Caroline Garica vs Nadia Podoroska

followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Federico Coria

followed by: Caroline Garcia/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Nadia Podoroska/Francisco Cerundolo

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Day session - Italy vs Brazil

(Starts at 10 am) - Matteo Berrettini vs Thiago Monteiro

followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs Laura Pigossi

followed by: Camila Rosatello/Marco Bortolotti vs Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos

Evening session - Switzerland vs Kazakhstan

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik

followed by: Jil Teichmann vs Zhibek Kulambayeva

followed by: Belinda Bencic/Stan Wawrinka vs Yulia Putintseva/Alexander Bublik

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch United Cup 2023?

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

United Cup 2023 - Match timings

Day sessions start at 10 am local time, while matches in the evening sessions aren't scheduled to start before 5:30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 2 are as follows:

Country Day session start time (Sydney) Evening session start time (Sydney) Day session start time (Perth) Evening session start time (Perth) Day session start time (Brisbane) Evening session start time (Brisbane) US & Canada Dec 29, 20226 pm EST Dec 30, 20221:30 am EST Dec 29, 20229 pm EST Dec 30, 20224:30 am EST Dec 29, 20227 pm EST Dec 30, 2022 2:30 am EST UK Dec 29, 202211 pm GMT Dec 30, 20226:30 am GMT Dec 30, 20222 am GMT Dec 30, 20229:30 am GMT Dec 30, 202212 am GMT Dec 30, 20227:30 am GMT India Dec 30, 2022 4:30 am IST Dec 30, 202212 pm IST Dec 30, 20227:30 am IST Dec 30, 20223 pm IST Dec 30, 20225:30 am IST Dec 30, 20221 pm IST

