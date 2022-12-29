United Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 2

Day 2 of the United Cup has even more matches in store than on the first day of the event.
Jessica Pegula will be up twice, as she'll first take on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in singles. She's set to team up with Taylor Fritz for the mixed doubles tie against the Czechs later on.
Greek stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari are also scheduled to compete in the mixed doubles rubber, with the latter also competing in singles beforehand. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will also be in action as he's up against Alexander Bublik.
2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe are some of the other notable names in the fray as well. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the United Cup.
Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena
Day session - USA vs Czech Republic
(Starts at 10 am) - Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova
followed by: Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Machac
followed by: Jessica Pegula/Taylor Fritz vs Jesika Maleckova/Dalibor Svrcina
Evening session - Australia vs Great Britain
(Not before 5:30 pm) - Ajla Tomljanovic vs Harriet Dart
followed by: Jason Kubler vs Dan Evans
followed by: Samantha Stosur/John Peers vs Harriet Dart/Dan Evans
Perth, RAC Arena
Day session - Greece vs Bulgaria
(Starts at 10 am) - Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova
followed by: Michail Pervolarakis vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
followed by: Maria Sakkari/Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Viktoriya Tomova/Grigor Dimitrov
Evening session - France vs Argentina
(Not before 5:30 pm) - Caroline Garica vs Nadia Podoroska
followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Federico Coria
followed by: Caroline Garcia/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Nadia Podoroska/Francisco Cerundolo
Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena
Day session - Italy vs Brazil
(Starts at 10 am) - Matteo Berrettini vs Thiago Monteiro
followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs Laura Pigossi
followed by: Camila Rosatello/Marco Bortolotti vs Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Evening session - Switzerland vs Kazakhstan
(Not before 5:30 pm) - Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik
followed by: Jil Teichmann vs Zhibek Kulambayeva
followed by: Belinda Bencic/Stan Wawrinka vs Yulia Putintseva/Alexander Bublik
The official schedule can be accessed here.
Where to watch United Cup 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:
USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.
Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.
UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
United Cup 2023 - Match timings
Day sessions start at 10 am local time, while matches in the evening sessions aren't scheduled to start before 5:30 pm local time.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 2 are as follows:
