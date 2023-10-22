United Cup 2024 draw: When and where to follow

The second edition of the United Cup will take place from December 29, 2023 to January 7, 2024. The American contingent headlined by Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula won the inaugural edition earlier this year.

While the tournament was held across three cities in Australia last time, there has been a little shake-up for upcoming iteration. Only Sydney and Perth will host all the matches this time around.

Most of the teams have already been shortlisted for the 2024 United Cup. 16 teams qualified based on the rankings on October 16, 2023. The remaining two teams will make the cut following the release of the rankings on November 20, 2023.

Despite a couple of teams yet to be confirmed, the draw ceremony for the 2024 United Cup will take place on Monday, October 23, 2023. The proceedings will begin at 8:30 AWST in Perth and 11:30 am AEDT in Sydney and will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the 2024 United Cup

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup.

The star-studded line-up of the 2024 United Cup includes 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic. He'll be making his tournament debut and will take charge of the Serbian team.

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz will headline team Poland's challenge. They made it all the way to the semifinals the last time. They're the top seeds this time around and will look to better their previous result.

Team Greece, represented by top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, are seeded second. The Greeks also made it to the semifinals in the previous edition.

The Americans are the defending champions and are seeded third. While Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are set to return, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys won't be participating this time.

Former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will make her highly anticipated comeback at this event. She has been away from the tour since August 2022 and will be making her return following the birth of her daughter.

Kerber will be teaming up with Alexander Zverev to spearhead the German charge. Other notable players who'll be participating in the tournament include Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez for Canada, Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic for Australia and Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter for the UK.

The full list of players who'll contest the upcoming edition of the tournament can be found here.

