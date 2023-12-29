United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 2

The second day of the United Cup will take place on December 29, with Iga Swiatek among the players in action.

Four ties will take place, with Poland facing Brazil. Here, Swiatek will be up against Haddad Maia in a rematch of their French Open semifinal. Hubert Hurkacz will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Italy vs Germany will be a highly anticipated clash which is set to mark Angelique Kerber's comeback. The three-time Grand Slam champion will play her first match, since giving birth, against Jasmine Paolini. Alexander Zverev will play his first encounter of the new season against Lorenzo Sonego.

Netherlands will face Norway, where Casper Ruud will be in action as he looks to return to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. The 25-year-old will face Tallon Griekspoor.

Czech Republic will face China, with the clash between Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Zheng Qinwen promising to be exciting.

Schedule for Day 2 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Arantxa Rus vs Malene Helgo

Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: Mixed doubles match

Starting at 5:30 pm local time: Angelique Kerber vs Jasmine Paolini

Not before 7 pm local time: Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Perth, RAC Arena

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Jiri Lehecka vs Zhang Zhizhen

Followed by: Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: Mixed doubles match

Not before 5 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Followed by: Mixed doubles match

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via the mentioned channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can also keep a track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin at 10 a.m. local time, while the evening session won't start before 5 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 2 of the tournament:

Country Day session Evening session USA December 29, 2023;9:00 p.m. ET December 30, 2023;4:00 a.m. ET Canada December 29, 2023;9:00 p.m. ET December 30, 2023;4:00 a.m. ET UK December 30, 2023:2:00 a.m. GMT December 30, 2023;9:00 a.m. GMT India December 30, 2023;7:30 a.m. IST December 30, 2023;2:30 p.m. IST