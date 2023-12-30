United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

The last day of 2023 will see the third day of the United Cup take place, with Novak Djokovic playing his first match of the new season.

Serbia will face China in their tournament opener, with Djokovic playing his first match of the 2024 season against Zhang Zhizhen. It will be the very first encounter between the two.

Defending champions USA will start their title defense against Great Britain, who beat Australia 2-1. Taylor Fritz will take on Cameron Norrie in what is expected to be a thrilling clash. It will be the 14th encounter between the two, with Fritz leading 7-6 in the head-to-head.

Jessica Pegula will play her first match of the new season against Katie Boulter, who triumphed over Ajla Tomljanovic in Great Britain vs Australia.

Canada will start their United Cup campaign against Chile, with Leylah Fernandez facing Daniela Seguel while Felix Auger-Aliassime will be up against Nicolas Jarry.

On that note, let's take a look at the order of proceedings for Day 3 of the United Cup.

Schedule for Day 3 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Daniela Seguel.

Followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nicolas Jarry.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Perth, RAC Arena

Starting at 10 am local time: Jessica Pegula vs Katie Boulter.

Followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie.

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Starting at 5 pm local time: Novak Djokovic vs Zhang Zhizhen

Followed by: Zheng Qinwen vs Olga Danilovic

Followed by: Mixed Doubles match.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the tournament in Australia via the mentioned channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can also keep track of the action, thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin at 10 a.m. local time, while the evening session won't start before 5 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 3 of the tournament:

Country Day session Evening session USA December 30, 2023; 6:30 p.m. ET December 31, 2023; 1: 30 a.m. ET Canada December 30, 2023; 6:30 p.m. ET December 31, 2023; 1:30 a.m. ET UK December 31, 2023:12:30 a.m. GMT December 31, 2023; 6:30 a.m. GMT India December 31, 2023; 5 a.m. IST December 31, 2023; 12:00 p.m. IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis