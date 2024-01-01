United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

The round-robin phase continues on Day 5 of the 2024 United Cup.

In Sydney, Greece and Chile will start the day's proceedings. The latter team lost their first group tie against Canada, so this is a must-win bout for them. However, with top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari anchoring the Greeks, they'll be the favorites to walk away as the victors.

The evening session will have Croatia and Netherlands battling it out. The latter team defeated Norway to stand atop Group F at the moment. Over in Perth, Serbia and the Czech Republic will lock horns with each other.

Novak Djokovic ensured Serbia were off to a winning start as his heroics in singles and mixed doubles ensured them victory over China on Sunday. Besting the Czechs with a significant margin could push them at the top of Group E.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 5 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - (2) Greece vs (18) Chile

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Maria Sakkari vs Daniela Seguel,

followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Evening session: (6) Croatia vs (10) Netherlands

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs Tallon Griekspoor,

followed by: Donna Vekic vs Arantxa Rus,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Perth, RAC Arena

Day session - (5) Czech Republic vs (13) Serbia

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic,

followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs Novak Djokovic,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action on Day 5 of the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep a track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session will begin an 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time in Perth and Sydney respectively. The evening session will kick off not before 5:30 p.m. in Sydney, while there's no evening session scheduled in Perth for the day.

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 5 of the tournament:

Country Day session (Perth) Day session (Sydney) Evening session (Sydney) USA January 1, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 1, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 2, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 1, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 1, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 2, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 2, 2024: 2:00 a.m. GMT January 1, 2024; 11:30 p.m. GMT January 2, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET India January 2, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST January 2, 2024; 5:00 a.m. IST January 2, 2024; 12:00 p.m. ET

