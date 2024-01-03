United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more - Day 7

With round-robin action completed, the United Cup 2024 heads towards its business end. While Australia and Poland have already booked their spots in the semifinals, four other teams are still looking to progress.

Caroline Garcia and Casper Ruud will lead the challenge for France and Norway, respectively, who will be clashing for one of the two remaining semifinal spots.

While Garcia will take on surprise package Malene Helgo in the women’s singles, Ruud will test his mettle against the seasoned Adrian Mannarino. Ruud and Garcia will return for the mixed doubles match later in the day.

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber-led Germany, meanwhile, will take on Greece in the other quarterfinal clash a day later. The singles ties are likely to witness a high-octane clash between Kerber and Maria Sakkari.

Whether the top-ranked Greek men’s singles player Stefanos Tsitsipas will take to court, however, remains unclear at this point.

With plenty of thrilling action to look forward to, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 7 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Evening session: (4) France vs (14) Norway

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: Caroline Garcia vs Malene Helgo

followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Casper Ruud

followed by: (Mixed doubles) Caroline Garcia/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Casper Ruud/Ulrikke Eikeri

Caroline Garcia will lead the French challenge on Day 7 of the United Cup.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

Ken Rosewall Arena will host France and Norway in the evening session.

The day session will begin at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time in Perth and Sydney respectively. The evening session will kick off not before 5:30 p.m. in Sydney, while there's no evening session scheduled in Perth for the day.

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 7 of the tournament:

Country Day session (Perth) Day session (Sydney) Evening session (Sydney) USA January 3, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 4, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 3, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 4, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 4, 2024: 2:00 a.m. GMT January 3, 2024; 11:30 p.m. GMT January 4, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 4, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST January 4, 2024; 5:00 a.m. IST January 4, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST