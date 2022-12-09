"Unless I stop him" - Nick Kyrgios predicts Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to dominate the Grand Slams in 2023

Nick Kyrgios is unsure if the 2023 season will see a new maiden Grand Slam winner emerge on the ATP tour similar to Carlos Aclaraz's exploits this year. The Aussie, in fact, expects Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to dominate the Majors next year.

Before Alcaraz's US Open triumph this year and Daniil Medvedev's title win at the same event last year, the last maiden Major winner on the men's tour was Marin Cilic at the 2014 US Open.

Asked if he expects another maiden Grand Slam winner to emerge on the men's tour this year, Kyrgios replied in the negative.

“I’m gonna say ‘no’. Well, Rafa will win the French Open, Djokovic will probably win Wimbledon - unless I stop him - so I don’t know,” he told 7 News.

“Djokovic is so dominant that unless someone really elevates their level at the Australian Open or US Open, I can’t see him losing. (Daniil) Medvedev could maybe beat him. Look I’d love to win one - but, realistically, he’s so dominant,” he added.

John Millman tips Nick Kyrgios to be “very dangerous” at 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 Australian Open.

While Nick Kyrgios expects Novak Djokovic to extend his dominance at the Australian Open next year, his compatriot John Millman has tipped the 27-year-old to be a formidable player in the first Grand Slam of 2023.

Millman recently took to social media to state that he had tried the new tennis balls that will be used at the 2023 Australian Open and opined that they were very light and quick, which will benefit big servers like Kyrgios, Hubert Hurkacz, and Taylor Fritz.

"Having hit with the AO 2023 Dunlop balls the last week, my general observation is they are light and quick, especially when new. Not the easiest to control initially, even in the humid conditions where I am in Brisbane. NK [Nick Kyrgios], Hurkacz, Fritz all very dangerous this AO," Millman tweeted.

John Millman @johnhmillman Having hit with the AO 2023 Dunlop balls the last week my general observation is they are light and quick, especially when new. Not the easiest to control initially even in the humid conditions where I am in Brisbane. NK, Hurkacz, Fritz all very dangerous this AO Having hit with the AO 2023 Dunlop balls the last week my general observation is they are light and quick, especially when new. Not the easiest to control initially even in the humid conditions where I am in Brisbane. NK, Hurkacz, Fritz all very dangerous this AO 💥💥

Comparing the new balls to the ones used at the US Open this year, Millman said that the ones that will be used Down Under are lighter than those used at the New York Major.

"I think they feel a little lighter, especially when new. Unsure how they are wearing on the Melbourne courts but in Brisbane conducive to creating relatively quick conditions," he explained.

John Millman @johnhmillman @austennispro I think they feel a little lighter, especially when new. Unsure how they are wearing on the Melbourne courts but in Brisbane conducive to creating relatively quick conditions. @austennispro I think they feel a little lighter, especially when new. Unsure how they are wearing on the Melbourne courts but in Brisbane conducive to creating relatively quick conditions.

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to be held from January 16 to January 29, with Rafael Nadal the men's singles defending champion.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes