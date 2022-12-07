"Unlike anywhere I’ve ever been, so special" - Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares her admiration of Saudi Arabia

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shared her appreciation for Saudi Arabia, calling it a "special" place and "unlike anywhere" she has been in the world.

The 21-year-old Hatzi has accompanied Kyrgios on his trip to the Middle East country, where he will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup, an exhibition tournament. During the Australian's time off, the couple explored the streets of Riyadh, witnessing the unique culture and trying their authentic food.

Hatzi took to social media on Wednesday to share a few images of the sights and scenes she experienced in Riyadh.

"Calm, conservative & beautiful. This place is unlike anywhere I’ve ever been, it is so special," she captioned her Instagram post.

Nick Kyrgios is all prepped to hit the court in the exhibition tournament, which is set to commence on December 8. He will be competing alongside a strong line-up of players, including the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev.

The opening round matches and the quarterfinals will be played on the first day, while the semifinals will take place on December 9 followed by the final (singles and doubles) on December 10.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi celebrate first anniversary of their relationship

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship on Sunday.

The couple have been very supportive of each other since they started dating. Hatzi has been spotted among the spectators cheering for the World No. 22 during most of his matches this year. They have warmed the hearts of tennis fans with their adorable moments, a lot of which they share on social media.

To celebrate the first anniversary of their relationship, Citi Open champion Kyrgios took to social media and said that things have gotten better ever since he met Hatzi.

"T H A N K F U L. A year since we met and everything became better," wrote Kyrgios, posting a picture of Hatzi.

Hatzi was also not shy about expressing her thoughts about the 27-year-old on the special occasion. The Sydney-based blogger stated that one year of dating Kyrgios has been "the best year" of her life.

"One year with my human. The best year of my life. I love you," she wrote.

