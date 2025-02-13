"Unproblematic rich supportive husband, what's the problem?" - Fans defend Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian against criticism over his looks

Serena Williams recently crip-walked to Kendrick Lamar's performance of his famous diss track, 'Not Like Us' at the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (February 9). The American subsequently garnered attention on social media, with many questioning her allegiance to the Black culture as she participated in the song aimed at Drake, who is half-black.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been embroiled in a high-profile beef over the last two years. Their feud escalated when the Compton-based rapper released 'Not Like Us' in May 2024. The hit song was performed live at the Super Bowl LIX championship game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Williams, who was rumored to have dated the Canadian rapper in 2011-15, was roped in by Lamar to crip-walk to the beats of his song.

Following the Super Bowl championship game, while Serena Williams' crip-walk has been lauded, she has also polarized a small section of fans on X (formerly Twitter). One X-user was upset at her partaking in the performance as they made out-of-context jibes about the appearance of Williams' husband and businessman, Alexis Ohanian.

"Serena Williams crip walked "for the culture" then went home to this guy," the user wrote.

The 23-time Major winner's fans came out to her defense soon after. One fan reasoned that the 43-year-old tennis icon chose Ohanian as her partner due to his "unproblematic" and "supportive" character.

"Unproblematic Rich Supportive husband... what is the problem? Y'all be so invested in looks. And you worried about another man’s looks for what?" they wrote on X.

Another fan, meanwhile, accused the original poster beckoned fans to accept Williams' choices and not direct vitriol towards her husband.

"Do you think culture is just hating white people? Live and let live my man," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Yall just don't like to see people happy," one fan wrote.

'You mean 'went home to something real' vs Drake who’s fake as f**k," another fan suggested.

"Bro shut the f**k up, she was the 'goat' until she hurt feelings now yall wanna tear a black woman down bc she danced," one fan claimed.

"Some very insecure men have problems with this. They should probably not be so emotional and just calm down," another wrote.

"Serena won Grand Slams, did the Crip Walk, and still fumbled exactly zero times in life. Stay mad," one fan insisted.

"Y'all be worried about the wrong thing. They’re happy. Most of yall can’t even keep a situationship," another fan joked.

"Best groupie for Serena Williams": When Alexis Ohanian made jibes at Drake over his diss track

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian poses at Super Bowl 2025 party (Source: Getty)

In 2022, Drake took shots at Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in 'Middle of the Ocean' from his album Her Loss. He claimed that the Reddit co-founder was a "groupie".

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi," Drake wrote in the lyrics to Middle of the Ocean.

Ohanian clapped back at the Canadian rapper in November 2022, emphasizing his 'relentless' attitude at wanting to be a supportive figure to his wife.

"The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter," Alexis Ohanian wrote on his X handle in 2022.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, retired from pro tennis at the 2022 US Open after losing her third-round match to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. She ended her career with a whopping 23 Grand Slam singles titles, an Open Era record for any female tennis player.

