"Best groupie for my wife and daughter" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake after rapper's diss track

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to social media as he hit back at Canadian rapper Drake's diss track on his latest album.

Drake, 36, recently released his album, Her Loss, a collaboration with singer 21 Savage. Soon after the album's release, several fans slammed the rapper for taking unnecessary digs at celebrities, including Serena Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian.

In the song 'Middle of the Ocean,' Drake took a shot at Ohanian. The controversial lyrics read:

“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, reflected on his life as a businessman as well as on his personal life in a series of tweets. In one such tweet, he admitted to intending to be "the absolute best, including being the best groupie for my wife [Serena Williams] and daughter [Olympia]," subtly hinting at Drake's taunt at him.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanuan tweeted.

"Life changed when I became a husband and a papa; in Serena Williams I found a partner who would always motivate me to be greater" - Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Ohanian at the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to reflect on his life as a businessman and how his wife, Serena Williams, always motivated him to do greater things in life.

The Reddit co-founder also raved about his wife for always motivating him to do greater things in life.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," Ohanian added.

The businessman further expressed his pleasure at knowing that his daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr., would get to witness his success.

"I'm grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we're going to scale that using software + empathy," Alexis Ohanian remarked.

