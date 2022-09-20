"This isn’t an exhibition event where we make up rules as we go" - US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish chimes in on the Team Canada controversy

US Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish recently took to Twitter to express his opinion on the controversial decision to give Canada a wildcard into the international team event after they lost in the qualifiers.

Fish stated that the rules at the prestigious event can't just be made up.

"Nope. This isn’t an exhibition event where we make up rules as we go. Davis Cup has been around for over 100 years," tweeted Fish.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick had previously tweeted that if Canada wins the event, they would not be legitimate winners in his eyes.

"Canada was given a wildcard into this round after losing to qualify for this stage ….. tough to consider them legitimate if they win this whole thing," he opined.

When a fan questioned if he would have the same opinion if Team USA were in a similar situation, Roddick replied in the affirmative.

"Our US captain Mardy Fish is saying he’s on record saying he wouldn’t have accepted it…… Nothing insulting about it and yes I’d be saying the same thing if it was US," he wrote.

Team Canada have reached the Davis Cup knockout stages, which will take place in Malaga, Spain, in November.

“I feel this whole event my level has been really good" - Felix Auger Aliassime after leading Team Canada into Davis Cup knock-out stages

Felix Auger Aliassime plays a backhand against Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime was happy with his performance at the Davis Cup last week, where he beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz before leading his nation into the knock-out stages.

“I feel this whole event, my level has been really good. I'm really happy where my game is at. I’ve been able to bounce back from the US Open. I feel like my game is on the right track. Overall with a few bad losses here and there, I've played really good this year," he said.

The Canadian also stated his goal of qualifying for the year-end Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

"Hopefully, I can keep that going to... clinch one of my other objectives, which is to be in the last eight in Turin. That would be a perfect ending to a great season,” he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will next be seen at the Laver Cup from September 23-25, where he will represent Team World.

