US Open 2022 American players' TV schedule today: When are Serena Williams, Coco Gauff & Madison Keys playing? - Complete list | Day 3

Serena Williams made a winning return to the US Open on Monday in front of a packed Arthur Ashe crowd. The 23-time Major champion, who thrilled home fans with her straight-sets win over Danka Kovinic, is again scheduled to lead a strong American charge on Wednesday.
She will be joined by talented teenager Coco Gauff — who is scheduled to play at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the morning session.
Outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the likes of Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will look to keep the American flag flying high. While the former will be in action at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the latter will take court on Grandstand.
On that note, here's a look at the complete schedule for American players in action on Day 3 at Flushing Meadows:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(Starts at 12 pm local time)
Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava
Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Elean Ruse
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Serena Williams vs (2) Anett Kontaveit
Louis Armstrong
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(Second match) (20) Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi
Grandstand
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(5) Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik
(Third match) (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Grenier
Court 17
(Starts at 11 am local time)
Viktoria Kuzmova vs (31) Shelby Rogers
Followed by: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Camila Osorio
Court 5
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(Third match) JJ Wolf vs Alejandro Tabilo
Court 12
(Starts at 11 am local time)
Brandon Holt vs Pedro Cachín
Where to watch US Open 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.
US Open 2022 - Match Timings
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.