US Open 2022 American players' TV schedule today: When are Serena Williams, Coco Gauff & Madison Keys playing? - Complete list | Day 3

Serena Williams made a winning return to the US Open on Monday in front of a packed Arthur Ashe crowd. The 23-time Major champion, who thrilled home fans with her straight-sets win over Danka Kovinic, is again scheduled to lead a strong American charge on Wednesday.

She will be joined by talented teenager Coco Gauff — who is scheduled to play at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the morning session.

Outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the likes of Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will look to keep the American flag flying high. While the former will be in action at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the latter will take court on Grandstand.

On that note, here's a look at the complete schedule for American players in action on Day 3 at Flushing Meadows:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava

Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Elean Ruse

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Serena Williams vs (2) Anett Kontaveit

Louis Armstrong

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(Second match) (20) Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Ons Jabeur vs Elizabeth Mandlik

(Third match) (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Grenier

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Viktoria Kuzmova vs (31) Shelby Rogers

Followed by: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Camila Osorio

Court 5

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(Third match) JJ Wolf vs Alejandro Tabilo

Court 12

Taylor Fritz's conqueror Brandon Holt will be in action on Court 12.

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Brandon Holt vs Pedro Cachín

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand and other courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 31 August 11 am ET, 31 August 11 am ET, 31 August India 9.30 pm IST, 31 August 8.30 pm IST, 31 August 8 30 pm IST, 31 August

Edited by Keshav Gopalan