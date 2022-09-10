US Open 2022 final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The US Open will have a brand-new men's singles champion on Sunday when third seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with fifth seed Casper Ruud in New York. With the winner to climb to the pinnacle of the world rankings adds more spice to the contest.

With Alcaraz and Ruud seeking their maiden Grand Slam title, both players will be highly motivated heading into the blockbuster summit showdown. This will be the third meeting between the two youngsters. Alcaraz has won the previous two, including the Miami Open final earlier this year. In fact, Ruud is yet to take a set off the Spanish teenager.

The Oslo-born player will hope to change that on Sunday. Alcaraz has been stretched the distance in his last three matches - needing five sets to see off Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe - to reach the final. With a staggering 13 hours and 28 minutes court time spent in the last three rounds, it remains to be seen how much the teen sensation will have left in the tank for Ruud.

Meanwhile, World No. 7 Ruud, was pushed to five sets by 29th seed Tommy Paul in the third round. After that, he beat Corentin Moutet, 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and 27th seed Karen Khachanov in four sets, straight sets and four sets, respectively.

Energy level-wise, the 23-year-old is better placed than Alcaraz. Ruud also has had the experience of playing in a Grand Slam final before, which was just a few months ago in June at Roland Garros. The fifth seed will hope to get second time lucky as he eyes his first Major title.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz's stamina and endurance levels are simply unmatched. Considering his age, the Spaniard's mental strength stands out too. Ruud will have a tough challenge against the World No. 4 if he wants to lay his hands on the US Open trophy and become the sport's top-ranked player.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Match Schedule

The US Open men singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be held on Sunday, September 11, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: September 11, 2022 (US, Canada, UK, Europe); September 12, 2022 (India & Australia).

Time: 4 pm ET/ 8 pm GMT/ 10 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Streaming Details

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++

Canada - TSN and RDS

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

China - Iqiyi & CCTV

Europe - Eurosport

Japan - WOWOW

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website

