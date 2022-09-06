US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Jessica Pegula

Date: September 7, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula will lock horns in an exciting quarterfinal contest at the 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek, the top seed, improved her season's win-loss record to an incredible 54-7 after her come-from-behind win over Jule Niemeier in her last match. The Pole, who found herself down a set early, fended off an aggressive opponent to conjure a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 win.

The World No. 1 had never made it past the fourth round at the US Open, but will now be eyeing a third Grand Slam title — after her triumphs at the 2020 and 2022 French Open.

Pegula beat Petra Kvitova in her last match at the 2022 US Open.

Pegula, meanwhile, fought past a rain delay and a dangerous opponent in the form of Petra Kvitova to move through to a first quarterfinal contest at her home Slam. The American remained rock-solid on serve to close out a straight-sets win over the two-time Wimbledon champion.

In the midst of a breakthrough season, Pegula finds herself one win away from posting a career-best result at Grand Slams. The American's 35 match wins against 16 losses, although not in the same league as Swaitek's record for 2022, is amongst the best for the season.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads Jessica Pegula in their current head-to-head 2-1. The duo's latest meeting came in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, with the Pole winning in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula odds

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Swiatek has droppped only one set in the tournament so far.

While Iga Swiatek has dropped just one set in the tournament so far — in her last match against Niemeier — she hasnt looked the most convincing in her wins here at Flushing Meadows.

The Pole has dropped her serve on nine occasions in four matches and it is only her ability to bounce back with aggressive returns that has kept her in some of those contests.

Pegula, meanwhile, has surprisingly looked more assured behind her serve than any other player in the tournament so far. The American fired down big first serves every time she was down in the contest against Kvitova and will need to do pretty much the same against another aggressive returner in the form of the World No. 1.

The American will also need to keep going for her shots as taking time away from Swiatek can work wonders on the already-quick New York courts. This one could well go down to the wire, but Pegula's new-found confidence on her strokes and home advantage might give her an edge over Swiatek.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets

