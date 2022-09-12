US Open 2022 prize money breakdown: How much will winner Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

Carlos Alcaraz staved off a determined challenge from Casper Ruud to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who rose to the top of the ATP rankings by virtue of the 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win, will also be richer by $2.6 million thanks to being the beneficiary of the winner's paycheck.

Ruud, who lost his second Grand Slam final this season, is the new World No. 2 and will take home $1.3 million in prize money.

A whopping $42,628,000 in total was up for grabs in the final Grand Slam of the year, with equal prize money being offered for men and women,

Losing semifinalists Frances Tiafoe of the USA and Karen Khachanov of Russia received a paycheck of $705,000 each.

Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, and Nick Kyrgios, who failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal stage, left New York with $445,000 each.

Fourth-round losers got paychecks of $278,000, while those who made their exit during the Round of 32 received checks of $188,000.

US Open contestants who were unable to progress beyond the first round received $80,000, while those who made the second round earned a cool $121,000 in prize money.

In 2021, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was awarded a $2.5 million check while Novak Djokovic earned $1.25 million as the losing finalist.

The 2022 edition of the US Open witnessed a rise in total prize money for all the competitions, with a staggering $60 million on offer as compared to last year's figure which stood at $57.5 million.

Rafael Nadal congratulates Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud consider Nadal to be their idol

Rafael Nadal could not progress beyond the fourth round of the US Open, but two brilliant players who consider the 22-time Grand Slam champion to be their idol enthralled fans with their performance in the final.

Nadal was one of the first to tweet a congratulatory message to both finalists after Carlos Alcaraz's phenomenal win.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻

Great effort Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más!Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more! Great effort @CasperRuud98! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!" Rafael Nadal tweeted.

The generous tweet displayed the magnanimity of the tennis legend, who himself was in the running for the World No. 1 spot but saw it slip away after Ruud and Alcaraz advanced to the final.

Nadal, who lost to giant-killer Frances Tiafoe, beat Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earlier this year, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

