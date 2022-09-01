US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Former champion Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a whopping 23rd Grand Slam title on Day 4 of the 2022 US Open — with the Spaniard stepping out for a late-night showdown against seasoned campaigner Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.
Fellow Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek will also compete in their respective second-round matches, as will home hopes Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe.
If that wasn't already enough to draw in the fans, Venus and Serena Williams will also get their women's doubles campaign underway on the main showcourt at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 at the 2022 US Open (show courts only):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(Starts at 12 pm local time)
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Federico Coria
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Serena Williams/Venus Williams vs Linda Noskova/Lucie Hradecka
Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini
Louis Armstrong
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(8) Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Followed by: (13) Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks
Followed by: (9) Gabrine Muguruza vs Linda Fruhvirtova
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Carla Bucsa vs (10) Danielle Collins
Followed by: Nick Kyrgios./Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Hugo Gaston/Lorenzo Musetti
Grandstand
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(25) Borna Coric vs Jenson Brooksby
Followed by: (21) Petra Kvitova vs Anehlina Kalinina
Followed by: (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Daria Saville/Leylah Fernandez
Followed by: (22) Frances Tiafoe vs James Kuebler
Court 17
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(26) Vikrotia Azarenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Followed by: (4) Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic
Followed by: (17) Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: (19) Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Where to watch US Open 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.
US Open 2022 - Match Timings
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.
Also Checkout:- US Open 2022 Results