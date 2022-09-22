Laver Cup 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The 2022 Laver Cup is about to begin on September 23, and with it, the countdown to Roger Federer's farewell is on as well. The 20-time Major champion will play the final match of his career on Friday evening. He has teamed up with fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal to play doubles.

But before we get to the main event of the day, there are three more exciting matches lined up. World No. 2 Casper Ruud will kick off the day's proceedings against American Jack Sock. 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against Diego Schwartzman in the second match of the day.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will play the first match of the night session, with the Brit taking on World No. 22 Alex de Minaur. This will be followed by the last match of the day as Federer and Nadal take to the court against the American pairing of Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Sock excels in doubles and has often found a way to turn things around for his team on his own. Tiafoe recently defeated Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open en route to the semifinals. Federer and Nadal previously teamed up during the 2017 Laver Cup to compete in doubles, defeating Sam Querrey and Sock in three sets.

The Laver Cup was Federer's brainchild, and so it is only fitting for him to bid adieu to the sport at a tournament he had a hand in creating. Fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the court for a long time and with this being his final match, the frenzy is at an all-time high.

On that note, here's the schedule for Day 1 of the Laver Cup:

Order of Play - Day 1

Day session (starts at 1 pm local time)

Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock

Followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman

Night session (starts at 7 pm local time)

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur

Followed by: Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

South Africa: SuperSport

To view the complete list of broadcasters, click here.

