US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 11

With Day 8 of the US Open 2022 being the ladies' semifinal day, we have a couple of blockbuster matches on the schedule.

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur and 17th seed Caroline Garcia kickstart the semifinal action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday. They will be followed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the day's other semifinal match.

Garcia is the most in-form player out of the four. She is currently on a sizzling 13-match unbeaten run, having won the Cincinnati Open title as a qualifier. Suffice to say, it will be tough for Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur to stop the French juggernaut.

Reigning Roland Garros champion Swiatek, meanwhile, has broken new ground by reaching the US Open last four for the first time in her career. She will be hungry to keep her campaign going against Sabalenka, who has now made it to the US Open semifinals in back-to-back years.

Former French Open singles champion Barbora Krejcikova also features on Thursday's schedule. The Czech will be eyeing a spot in the women's doubles final alongside compatriot Katerina Siniakova when they take on 10th seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for September 8 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 7 pm local time)

Women's singles semifinals

(5) Ons Jabeur vs (17) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Aryna Sabalenka

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

Men's doubles semifinals

(1) R. Ram/J. Salisbury vs (13) J. Cabal/R. Farah

Followed by: (3) M. Arevalo/J. Rojer vs (2) W. Koolhof/N. Skupski

Mixed doubles semifinals

Not before 2.30 pm: C. McNally/W. Blumberg vs (4) S. Sanders/J. Peers

Women's doubles semifinals

(10) N. Melichar-Martinez/E. Perez vs (3) B. Krejcikova/K. Siniakova

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 12 pm local time on most of the courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 7 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong USA and Canada 7 pm ET, September 8 12 pm ET, September 8 India 4.30 am IST, September 9 9.30 pm IST, September 8

