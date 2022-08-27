US Open 2022 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

It is finally time for the 2022 season's final Slam as the US Open gets underway with the main draw action on Monday, August 29. Both men's and women's defending champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are scheduled to take to the court on Day 1.
The biggest draw on Monday, however, will be the 23-time Major winner Serena Williams — playing in her final professional tournament — as she takes on Danka Kovinic under the night sessions lights on Arthur Ashe.
Home fans will also have plenty of action to look forward to, with top-ranked Taylor Fritz and the in-form Madison Keys leading a strong American contingent. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 at Flushing Meadows (showcourts only):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(Starts at 12 pm local time)
(1) Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov
Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic
Followed by: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Louis Armstrong
(Starts at 11 am local time)
(24) Francisco Cerundolo vs Andy Murray
Followed by: (7) Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur
Followed by: (20) Madison Keys vs Dayana Yastremska
(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)
(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Followed by: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin
Grandstand
(Starts at 11 am local time)
Tatjana Maria vs (3) Maria Sakkari
Followed by: Harmony Tan vs Bianca Andreescu
Followed by: (6) Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alexander Ritschard
Followed by: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt
Court 17
(Starts at 11 am local time)
Kamila Rakhimova vs (17) Caroline Garcia
Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs (13) Matteo Berrettini
Followed by: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dominic Thiem
Followed by: Jaqueline Cristian vs (2) Anett Kontaveit
Where to watch US Open 2022?
Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.
US Open 2022 - Match Timings
The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.