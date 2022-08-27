US Open 2022 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

It is finally time for the 2022 season's final Slam as the US Open gets underway with the main draw action on Monday, August 29. Both men's and women's defending champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are scheduled to take to the court on Day 1.

The biggest draw on Monday, however, will be the 23-time Major winner Serena Williams — playing in her final professional tournament — as she takes on Danka Kovinic under the night sessions lights on Arthur Ashe.

US Open Tennis @usopen Serena Williams will open with Danka Kovinic in her final US Open. Serena Williams will open with Danka Kovinic in her final US Open. https://t.co/cSjGuZIHKj

Home fans will also have plenty of action to look forward to, with top-ranked Taylor Fritz and the in-form Madison Keys leading a strong American contingent. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 at Flushing Meadows (showcourts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(1) Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov

Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic

Followed by: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

US Open Tennis @usopen Monday’s order of play at Arthur Ashe Stadium:



12 p.m. ET

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov

Coco Gauff vs Qualifier



7 p.m. ET

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic

Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Monday’s order of play at Arthur Ashe Stadium:12 p.m. ETDaniil Medvedev vs Stefan KozlovCoco Gauff vs Qualifier7 p.m. ETSerena Williams vs Danka KovinicNick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Louis Armstrong

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(24) Francisco Cerundolo vs Andy Murray

Followed by: (7) Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur

Followed by: (20) Madison Keys vs Dayana Yastremska

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Followed by: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Tatjana Maria vs (3) Maria Sakkari

Followed by: Harmony Tan vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: (6) Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alexander Ritschard

Followed by: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt

Dominic Theim, the 2020 US Open winner, will be in action on Court 17.

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Kamila Rakhimova vs (17) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs (13) Matteo Berrettini

Followed by: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dominic Thiem

Followed by: Jaqueline Cristian vs (2) Anett Kontaveit

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open Tennis @usopen start spreading the news



the champs have arrived start spreading the newsthe champs have arrived 🎶 start spreading the newsthe champs have arrived 🎶 https://t.co/4s8ZnDJg5A

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand and other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 29 August 11 am ET, 29 August 11 am ET, 29 August India 9.30 pm IST, 29 August 8.30 pm IST, 29 August 8 30 pm IST, 29 August

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh