US Open 2022 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 2

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal and women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headline a terrific line-up of players on Day 2 of the US Open 2022 in New York on Tuesday, August 30.

The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion will begin his quest for a fifth title at Flushing Meadows against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. Having won the title in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019, the second seed is one of the favorites to lift the trophy this time too, but his form and fitness remain questionable following his abdominal injury.

On the women's side, Swiatek hasn't been at her best since winning her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and will be eager to get back to winning ways. She kicks off her campaign against Italy's World No. 57 Jasmine Paolini.

Emma Raducanu with the 2021 US Open trophy

Defending women's singles champion Emma Raducanu is another of the top stars in action on Tuesday. Seeded 11th this time, the British teen begins her title defense against French veteran Alize Cornet.

Two-time winner Naomi Osaka locks horns with home favorite and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in a blockbuster first-round clash.

Last year's men's singles quarterfinalist Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will begin the proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium against World No. 37 Sebastian Baez.

Also in action will be Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova, Paula Badosa, and Jessica Pegula on what promises to be a highly exciting Day 2 at the final Major of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for August 30 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Baez

Followed by: Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(2) Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata

Followed by: (19) Danielle Collins vs Naomi Osaka

Louis Armstrong

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Greet Minnen

Followed by: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(11) Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet

Followed by: (14) Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(8) Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic

Followed by: John Isner vs Federico Delbonis

Followed by: (15) Marin Cilic vs Maximilian Marterer

Not before 5 pm local time: (24) Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand and other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, 30 August 11 am ET, 30 August 11 am ET, 30 August India 9.30 pm IST, 30 August 8.30 pm IST, 30 August 8.30 pm IST, 30 August

