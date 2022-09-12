US Open 2022 smashes all-time attendance record

The 2022 US Open drew in a record number of fans - rightly so - as it was historic in more ways than one.

It was the first edition of the tournament in 24 years without Roger Federer (5) and Novak Djokovic (3) - who have won eight titles between them. It was also the first Flushing Meadows edition since 2003 that did not have the Big 3 of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

The first eight days of the tournament saw 549,657 fans grace Flushing Meadows. The retiring Serena Williams' third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on September 2 saw a record night-time attendance of 29,837. Earlier, the day session saw 42,202 fans - making it a record single-day attendance of 72,039. The six-time winner's match against Tomljanovic was the most-watched in ESPN history - recording 4.8 million views.

Meanwhile, the three-week period at the US Open - including qualifiers - saw nearly 890,000 fans pass through the gates, which is another record.

The last Grand Slam of the year also saw a symbolic change of the guard - with young guns Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz taking home the singles titles.

Winners at US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Major title.

The 2022 US Open saw Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in a winner-takes-all title match to win his first Major title and become the new World No. 1.

Alcaraz, 19, is now the first teenager to ascend to the top of the singles rankings, while Ruud climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 2 by reaching the title match in New York.

The Spaniard had to negotiate three consecutive five-setters - with the one against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round recording the latest US Open finish of 2:50 am.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, top seed Iga Swiatek beat second seed Ons Jabeur to become the first Polish player to triumph at Flushing Meadows. It was Swiatek's second Major of the year - third overall - as she became the first top seed in almost a decade (Serena Williams - 2014) to win the tournament.

In the women's doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova ended the inspired run of Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally to become only the fifth pair to complete the career Grand Slam. The Czech girls also achieved a career Golden Slam - having won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury beat second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the final. In mixed doubles, Storm Sanders and John Peers reigned supreme - beating Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vesselin in a super tie-break in the title match.

