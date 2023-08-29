US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Thursday, August 31

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Medvedev is up and running in New York.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev continues his US Open campaign when he takes on unseeded Australian Christopher O'Connell for a place in the third round.

World No. 3 Medvedev opened his campaign with a facile win against Hungary's Attila Balazs. Having arrived at Flushing Meadows with only three wins in the North American hardcourt swing, the 2021 champion meant business from the get-go.

The 27-year-old conceded only one game to grab the opener. It was the exact scoreline in the second set as the Russian took control of the contest. Even more dominance followed in the third, with Balazs failing to win a game, as Medvedev brought up his 50th win of the season.

He's now 24-5 at Flushing Meadows, winning the title two years ago and reaching the final in 2019. Having won five titles, including a Masters 1000 title, this season, Medvedev means business once again in New York.

Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked O'Connell faced a tougher first-round outing against his compatriot Max Purcell. The 29-year-old took the opener for the loss of four sets and the second 6-3 before Purcell reduced the arrears.

However, O'Connell regained control of proceedings in a tight fourth set, which went to a tiebreak, to improve to 16-17 on the season.

After falling in qualifying at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, the Australian is now 2-2 at Flushing Meadows, where his other win came three years ago.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Medvedev has won both of his meetings, both on hardcourt, against O'Connell.

The pair last clashed in the 2023 Doha quarterfinals, which the Russian won in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (;over/under) Daniil Medvedev Christopher O'Connell

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

O'Connell won in New York for the first time in three years.

Both Medvedev and O'Connell like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially at the Slams, where he has a 65-24 record and one title.

O'Connell, meanwhile, is only 7-12 at the Majors and has never ventured beyond the third round. Morever, Medvedev is coming off a solid first-round win: 13 unforced errors and no break points conceded in a one-hour, 16-minute victory.

The Russian has had O'Connell's number and should win again.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets