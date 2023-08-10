US Open 2023 draw: When and where to follow

The season's final Major, the US Open, is set to be held from August 28 to September 10, 2023 at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Fans are excited to see how their favorite players are going to perform and their road to glory as they look to emerge victorious.

The draw ceremony for this year's US Open will be held on Thursday, August 24. There's usually no broadcast of the same, though live updates are available on the tournament's social media handles. However, if there's any change regarding the same, it will be conveyed here as well.

Rafael Nadal, a four-time champion at the venue, continues to be on an injury hiatus and won't be participating. This will be the fifth time he has missed this tournament since the beginning of his career. Another legend of the game, Serena Williams, retired amidst much fanfare at last year's US Open.

While two of the sport's titans won't be present this time around, there's still plenty of star power to keep everyone engaged over the course of the tournament.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lead the 2023 US Open entry lists

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in women's singles.

Carlos Alcaraz cemented his status as a bonafide superstar by claiming his maiden Grand Slam title at last year's US Open. He played some memorable matches en route to the final and then defeated Casper Ruud to lay his hands on the winner's trophy.

Alcaraz is now back to defend his title and will have to deal with quite a few contenders for the crown. Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are going to be his biggest threats as the young Spaniard eyes a successful title defense.

Djokovic was undefeated at the Majors this season, until he ran into Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The Serb came up short in a five-set thriller, but no one bounces back from a disappointing loss like the 36-year old.

Iga Swiatek was the outright favorite to win the tournament last year and she did just that. But the situation is quite different this time around. Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have blunted her dominance by a fair margin this year, but the Pole remains a force to be reckoned with.

Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, and Casper Ruud are among the well-known names looking to capture their maiden Major title. With the who's who of tennis set to assemble in New York, the stage is set for another captivating fortnight.

The 2023 US Open entry lists can be found here.

