US Open 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: September 10, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Novak Djokovic in action at the US Open

Second seed Novak Djokovic will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final on Sunday.

Apart from his third-round match against Laslo Djere, where he had to come back from two sets down, the Serb had little difficulty in reaching the semifinals, where he was up against Ben Shelton.

Djokovic started the match brilliantly and took the first two sets 6-3, 6-2. Shelton tried to stage a fightback in the third set and even had a set point. However, Djokovic's superiority and experience saw him win the set 7-6(4) and reach his 10th US Open final.

Medvedev started the New York Major with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 win over Attila Balazs and beat the likes of Christopher O'Connell, Sebastian Baez, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinals.

Here, he faced top seed and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. The first set was tightly contested and went to a tiebreak, which the Russian won 7-3. Medvedev then dominated the second set and won it 6-1.

Alcaraz bounced back in the third and won it 6-3 to keep his hopes alive in the match. But the Russian was in fine form on the night and went on to clinch the fourth set 6-3 and reach his third US Open final.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Djokovic leads 9-5 in the head-to-head between the two players. However, it was Medvedev who came out on top the last time they locked horns, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -250 -1.5 (-115) Over 39.5 (-110) Daniil Medvedev +190 +1.5 (-120) Under 39.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Djokovic has looked in sensational form at Flushing Meadows and will no doubt be heavily favored to win by most people. However, Medvedev has had some good wins against the Serb, most notably spoiling his Calendar Slam party in the 2021 US Open final.

Djokovic has been accurate on his first serve throughout the fortnight, serving 47 aces and winning 263 out of 332 points (79.2 %). He has also hit 180 winners compared to 144 unforced errors.

From offense to defense to stamina, there is very little lacking in the Serb's game. Add an elite mentality to that list and it makes him a formidable competitor.

Medvedev, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after defeating someone like Carlos Alcaraz, who had previously beaten him comprehensively at Wimbledon and Indian Wells.

Medvedev has been quite effective on his first serve, smashing 60 aces and winning 295 out of 374 points (78.9%). However, his second serve has been a little shaky at times, having served 45 doubles faults. The Russian will have to be careful not to produce too many of those against Djokovic, who is the greatest returner the sport has ever seen.

Medvedev might not be the most elegant player, but there are few who can match him in terms of efficiency. The 27-year-old is a solid counterpuncher who can swiftly shift from defense to offense when needed.

Composure will be key for Medvedev in this match as he will be up against an opponent who is well known for his resilience in the face of adversity. The Russian did very well to beat Alcaraz and if he can maintain his composure and not lose his cool during the final, he will have a fair chance of winning his second US Open title.

Pick: Medvedev to win in five sets.

