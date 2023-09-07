US Open 2023 men's semifinals odds: Novak Djokovic heaviest favorite to win ahead of Carlos Alcaraz according to bookmakers

According to the latest sets of odds released ahead of the US Open semifinals, Novak Djokovic has been tipped to win the men's singles event ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic has looked in sublime form all throughout the season, winning the Australian Open and the French Open. The Serb lost the Wimbledon final but has a strong chance of winning the US Open.

As per the odds released by FanDuel Sportsbook, Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the men's singles title at the New York at -125 followed by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at +115. Next up is 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at +1100 while the lowest-ranked semifinalist Ben Shelton is least favored to win at +4200.

The Serb started the US Open with a comfortable 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller before beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. He then came back from two sets down to defeat 32nd seed Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. Djokovic followed it up with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Borna Gojo to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Serb beat ninth seed Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals. Regardless of how the rest of the tournament goes for him, Djokovic is assured of the World No. 1 ranking next week.

Top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's US Open started after his first-round opponent Dominik Koepfer was forced to retire during their match due to an injury. He then beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) before triumphing 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over 26th seed Dan Evans to reach the fourth round.

Here, Alcaraz beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev. He defeated the German 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of the US Open.

Novak Djokovic will face Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz to take on Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic will take on Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals and Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic and Shelton will lock horns for the very first on the ATP tour. Alcaraz and Medvedev, on the other hand, have already faced one another thrice, with the Spaniard leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

The two met twice previously this season, in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Wimbledon semifinals. Alcaraz won both matches in straight sets.

