US Open 2023 men's singles winner odds: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the top picks to triumph in New York City

The 2023 US Open is finally upon us and will kick off with first-round matches on Monday, August 28. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz head into the New York Major as the firm favourites for the title, thanks to their performance at the big tournaments during this season.

As per betting site SportsLine, Djokovic has favorable odds at +120, meaning a $100 wager on him will fetch $120 if he wins the tournament. He is being slightly favoured over Alcaraz, considering how he overcame his younger rival's onslaught at last week's Cincinnati Open final in a titanic three-set battle.

Alcaraz's odds of winning the tournament, meanwhile, are at +150. The 20-year-old has impressed greatly in 2023 so far; Alcaraz won his second Major title at Wimbledon, beating 7-time titlist Djokovic in the championship match, and also had respectable showings at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

With odds of +900 to emerge victorious, former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the third favorite to triumph at the event. The Russian has not done too well during the lead-up to this year's New York Major, but is a proven specialist of outdoor hard-courts over the last few years.

Jannik Sinner is one of the outside favourites to go all the way at US Open 2023

Jannik Sinner screeches after winning a point at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner was virtually one point away from having a solid chance at his first Major title in Flushing Meadows last year. In the quarterfinal match against Alcaraz, the Italian held a match point on his serve in the fourth set. In a cruel twist of fate, Sinner was eventually denied in five sets by the Spaniard.

The 22-year-old has been drawn in Alcaraz's quarter once again in 2023 and will be looking to renew his rivalry with the Spaniard. He leads 3-2 in their head-to-head on outdoor surfaces, so in that context the Italian has a fair chance to potentially beat his arch-rival this time around.

Even SportsLine seems to somewhat agree with the above reasoning, as they have listed Sinner as the best outside favorite to win the US Open title at +1100. Former top 5 players Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the outside favourites at +2500 and +3000 respectively.

