US Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Coco Gauff and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka earn?

The 2023 US Open women's singles came to an end on Saturday, September 9, with Coco Gauff winning the tournament by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

This year, the US Open had a record total prize money pool of $65 million, which is an 8% increase from 2022's total of $60 million.

Gauff's title win will fetch her prize money of $3 million, a 15% increase from the $2.6 million taken home by Iga Swiatek 12 months ago. Runner-up Sabalenka will earn $1,500,000 while semifinalists Karolina Muchova and Madison Keys will get $775,000 each.

Jelena Ostapenko, Sorana Cirstea, Marketa Vondrousova, and Zheng Qinwen were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each take home $455,000. Iga Swiatek, Caroline Wozniacki, Belinda Bencic, Xinyu Wang, Peyton Stearns, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, and Daria Kasatkina were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals and will pocket $284,000, while those who made third-round exit will each get $191,000.

The prize money for players who exited the 2023 US Open in the second and first rounds is $123,000 and $81,500, respectively.

US Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for women's doubles

Laura Siegemund (front) and Vera Zvonareva are fighting for the 2023 US Open women's doubles title.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe will take on Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in the 2023 US Open women's doubles final on Sunday, September 10.

The pair that triumphs will take home $700,000, while the runners-up will get paid $350,000. Losing semifinalist teams (Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu; Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani) will each pocket $180,000.

Those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive $100,000. The pairs who made a third-round exit will take home $58,000 each, and those who fell in the second round will get paid $36,800 each.

Each pair that lost in the opening round will take home $22,000.