Day 5 of the 2023 US Open didn't disappoint, as we were treated to several top-quality matches on both the men's and women's sides.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, both firm favorites for the New York Major title, entered the fourth round. While the Serb was forced to come from two sets to love down, the women's World No. 1 routed her opponent for the loss of just one game.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, was involved in yet another topsy-turvy affair during the third-round action on Friday (September 1). She dropped the first set, but then caught fire as she completed a three-set victory over the dangerous Elise Mertens to reach the second week of this year's US Open.

Here's a recap of what went down on Day 5 of the 2023 US Open:

Novak Djokovic overcomes a two-set deficit to defeat fellow Serb Laslo Djere to advance to the second week

Novak Djokovic was in danger of being toppled from the 2023 US Open, as 32nd-seeded Laslo Djere produced some fearless hitting and brilliant angles to take the first two sets 6-4, 6-4. The 23-time Major winner, however, didn't buck under the pressure and broke in the second game of the third set, before breaking once again to nab the set 6-1.

The same scoreline would be replicated by Djokovic in the fourth set. He soon gained the upper hand over the 28-year-old, absorbing Djere's pace on both wings to outplay him from the baseline. While the 32nd seed had been the better player in longer rallies in the first half of the match, his endurance eventually gave in as his older opponent started moving him around.

The Serbinator, who had recovered from two-sets-to-love down to win a match seven times in his career before Friday, broke early in the fifth set before serving out the deciding set 6-3. He will face qualifier Borna Gojo for a place in the last eight of the 2023 US Open after completing his 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 comeback win.

Iga Swiatek in blistering form as she routs good friend Kaja Juvan to continue US Open title defense

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, dominated the proceedings during her third-round match against good friend Kaja Juvan. The Pole never gave her Slovenian opponent a look in the match.

Swiatek reeled off the first nine games of the match, breaking her opponent four times. Although Juvan got on the scoreboard after trailing 0-3 in the second set, she only won two more points in the next three games.

The World No. 1 served out the match to 15, completing the third-round 6-0, 6-1 rout in less than an hour. Swiatek also beat her first-round opponent Rebecca Peterson by the same scoreline, and has only dropped nine games in her first three matches. She will next face the dangerous Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last eight of the 2023 US Open.

While Swiatek has looked seamless in her 2022 US Open title defense so far, the fourth-round match against the former Roland Garros winner will be a litmus test for her game.

Coco Gauff overcomes slow start to reach the second week, keeps hopes of maiden Major title alive

Coco Gauff was forced to dig deep once again during her third-round match against 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens. Having been involved in a tough three-setter against qualifier Laura Siegmund in the first round, the 19-year-old found herself in a similar position as she dropped the opening set due to an error-strewn performance.

Gauff, however, eventually regrouped in the second set and raised her level. She staved off five break points on her service game, before breaking Mertens twice towards the end of the set, grabbing it 6-3.

The deciding set was a top-drawer performance from the World No. 6, who didn't give an inch to her older opponent. She would break serve thrice, hitting seven groundstroke winners for only two errors to take the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. She will next face former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round, in what will likely turn out to be a blockbuster encounter.

Elena Rybakina becomes the day's biggest casualty following 3rd-round loss

Elena Rybakina was visibly struggling from shoulder niggles during her third-round match on Friday, succumbing to a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4 defeat to 30th-seeded Sorana Cirstea. The Kazakh hit 30 winners during the encounter, but was undone by the 56 unforced errors that she hit.

Cirstea, on her part, always looked solid as she got off the blocks quickly, breaking Rybakina in the fourth game of the match before taking the opening set. Although the 2023 Australian Open finalist restored parity by taking a second-set tiebreaker, she was sub-par in the third set.

Rybakina struggled with her groundstrokes in the decider and was broken four times on her own service. Down 4-5, she double-faulted while facing match point to give Cirstea the win. With the victory, the 30th seed recorded her first victory over the Kazakh in their WTA tour head-to-head.

US Open 2023: Day 5 results at a glance

Men's singles

(2) Novak Djokovic def. (32) Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

(9) Taylor Fritz def. [Q] Jakub Mensik: 6-1, 6-2, 6-0

[Q] Dominik Stricker def. Benjamin Bonzi: 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2

[Q] Borna Gojo def. Hugo Dellien: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Benjamin Shelton def. Aslan Karatsev: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

(14) Tommy Paul def. (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

[WC] Rinky Hijikata def. Zhizhen Zhang: 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Women's singles

(1) Iga Swiatek def. Kaja Juvan: 6-0, 6-1

(20) Jelena Ostapenko def. Bernarda Pera: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

[WC] Caroline Wozniacki def. Jennifer Brady: 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

(6) Coco Gauff def. (32) Elise Mertens: 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

(30) Sorana Cirstea def. (4) Elena Rybakina: 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4

(15) Belinda Bencic def. Lin Zhu: 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3

(10) Karolina Muchova def. Taylor Townsend: 7-6(0), 6-3

Xinyu Wang def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

