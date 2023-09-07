US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 12

Day 12 of the US Open 2023 will see the men's singles semifinals and the men's doubles final take place.

Proceedings at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will start with the men's doubles final between third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury and sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

That fixture will be followed by the highly anticipated men's singles semifinals, starting with Novak Djokovic against 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

The two will lock horns for the very first time, and the winner of the match will take on either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Alcaraz and Medvedev will face one another for the fourth time, with the Spaniard currently leading 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium will witness both of the women's doubles semifinals. Eighth seeds Su-wei Hsieh and Wang Xinyu will take on 16th seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe. The other semifinal will see 12th seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund face Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the US Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 12 of US Open 2023

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: (3) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (6) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden

Not before 3 pm local time: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton

Starting at 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: (8) Wang Xinyu / Su-wei Hsieh vs (16) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routcliffe

Not before 1: 30 pm local time: (12) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund vs (PR) Jennifer Brady / Luisa Stefani

Not before 2: 30 pm local time: (2) Alfie Hewett vs (3) Gustavo Fernandez

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Day 12 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the Day 12 matches live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action on Day 12 live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023: Match timings

The first matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium will both commence at 12 p.m. local time (5 p.m. BST, 9:30 p.m. IST).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis