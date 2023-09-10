US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 14

The final day of the US Open 2023 will see Novak Djokovic vying for a historic 24th Grand Slam title.

Proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin with the women's singles final between 12th seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund and 16th seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

This matchup will be followed by the much-awaited men's singles between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The two will lock horns for the 15th time, with the Russian coming out on top in their last meeting, which came in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Victory for Djokovic will see him clinch his 24th Grand Slam singles title, while Medvedev will win his second Major if he comes out on top.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium will be host to the men's and women's wheelchair singles finals. The women's wheelchair quad singles final is also scheduled to be held on the final day.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 14 of the US Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 14 of US Open 2023

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: (12) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund vs (16) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe

Not before 4 pm local time: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: (1) Diede de Groot vs (2) Yui Kamiji

Followed by: Gordon Reid vs (2) Alfie Hewett

Followed by: (1) Niels Vink vs (2) Sam Schroder

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Day 14 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the women's doubles and men's singles finals.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the Day 14 matches live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action on Day 14 live on Sony Sports.

US Open 2023: Match timings

The first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium starts at 1 pm local time (6 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST), and the opening match at Louis Armstrong Stadium will commence at 12 pm local time (5 pm BST, 9:30 pm IST).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis