US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 6

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will open play on Arthur Ashe as the 2023 US Open enters Day 6 on Saturday. Also headlining play on the main showcourt will be the returning Elina Svitolina, who takes on American No. 1 Jessica Pegula in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Rounding out Aruthur Ashe matches will be last year's finalist Ons Jabeur and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, both of whom play their third-round encounters under the floodlights.

Adding to the weekend excitment will be the likes of reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and former US Open runners-up Alexander Zverev and Madison Keys, ensuring that fans have a lot to look forward to.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 at Flushing Meadows:

Schedule for Day 6 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans

Followed by: (26) Elina Svitolina vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Starting at 7 pm local time: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (31) Marie Buozkova

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: Clara Burel vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (17) Madison Keys vs (14) Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (5) Jannik Sinner

Starting at 7 pm local time: (12) Alexander Dimitrov vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs (22) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Michael Mmoh vs Jack Draper

Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (6) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: TBS vs TBD

Not before 5 pm local time: Peyton Stearns vs Katie Boulter

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

Play on Arthur Ashe Stadium commences at 12 noon.

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA September 2, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada September 2, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK September 2, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India September 2, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST