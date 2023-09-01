US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 6

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will open play on Arthur Ashe as the 2023 US Open enters Day 6 on Saturday. Also headlining play on the main showcourt will be the returning Elina Svitolina, who takes on American No. 1 Jessica Pegula in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.
Rounding out Aruthur Ashe matches will be last year's finalist Ons Jabeur and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, both of whom play their third-round encounters under the floodlights.
Adding to the weekend excitment will be the likes of reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and former US Open runners-up Alexander Zverev and Madison Keys, ensuring that fans have a lot to look forward to.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 at Flushing Meadows:
Schedule for Day 6 of the US Open
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans
Followed by: (26) Elina Svitolina vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Starting at 7 pm local time: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (31) Marie Buozkova
Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: Clara Burel vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (17) Madison Keys vs (14) Liudmila Samsonova
Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (5) Jannik Sinner
Starting at 7 pm local time: (12) Alexander Dimitrov vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs (22) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Michael Mmoh vs Jack Draper
Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (6) Andrey Rublev
Followed by: TBS vs TBD
Not before 5 pm local time: Peyton Stearns vs Katie Boulter
The full schedule for the day can be found here.
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN
UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the US Open are as follows: