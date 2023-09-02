US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 7

Novak Djokovic returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for his 2023 US Open third-round match on Day 7 of the tournament on Sunday.
The three-time former winner will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. The latter two will take on Grand Slam champions in the form of Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki in marquee encounters.
American interest will also lie in the Ben Shelton-Tommy Paul match, the first on the Arther Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will follow on the Louis Armstrong Stadium later in the day.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 at Flushing Meadows:
Schedule for Day 7 of the US Open
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: (14) Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton
Followed by: Caroline Wozniacki vs (5) Coco Gauff
Starting at 7 pm local time: Borna Gojo vs (2) Novak Djokovic
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Xinyu Wang
Followed by: (30) Sorana Cirstea vs (15) Belinda Bencic
Starting at 3 pm local time: Rinky Hijikata vs (10) Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: Dominic Stricker vs (9) Taylor Fritz
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: TBS vs TBD
Followed by: TBS vs TBD
Followed by: TBS vs TBD
Not before 5 pm local time: TBS vs TBD
The full schedule for the day can be found here.
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN
UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the US Open are as follows:
