US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 7

Novak Djokovic returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for his 2023 US Open third-round match on Day 7 of the tournament on Sunday.

The three-time former winner will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. The latter two will take on Grand Slam champions in the form of Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki in marquee encounters.

American interest will also lie in the Ben Shelton-Tommy Paul match, the first on the Arther Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will follow on the Louis Armstrong Stadium later in the day.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 at Flushing Meadows:

Schedule for Day 7 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (14) Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton

Followed by: Caroline Wozniacki vs (5) Coco Gauff

Starting at 7 pm local time: Borna Gojo vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Xinyu Wang

Followed by: (30) Sorana Cirstea vs (15) Belinda Bencic

Starting at 3 pm local time: Rinky Hijikata vs (10) Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Dominic Stricker vs (9) Taylor Fritz

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: TBS vs TBD

Followed by: TBS vs TBD

Followed by: TBS vs TBD

Not before 5 pm local time: TBS vs TBD

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

Play on Arthur Ashe Stadium commences at 12 noon.

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA September 3, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada September 3, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK September 3, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India September 3, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

