The ninth day of action at the 2023 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday will mark the start of quarterfinal action. Two last-eight men's and as many last-eight women's matches are scheduled on the day.

Second seed Novak Djokovic will be the highest ranked player in action and will take on ninth seed Taylor Fritz. The three-time champion is seeking his first New York title in five years.

He dropped only 11 games in the first two rounds before recovering from two sets down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere in the third. Normal service resumed in the fourth, as the Serb beat Borna Gojo in straight sets, lossing only 11 games.

The other men's quarterfinal is an all-American bout between 10th seed Frances Tiafoe and the unseeded Ben Shelton. Tiafoe is looking to reach back-to-back Flushing Meadows quarterfinals, while Shelton is into his second Major quarterfinal, first in New York.

On the women's side, 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko will seek another seeded casualty - sixth seed Coco Gauff - after downing top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the previous round. The loss also ended Swiatek's 75-week No. 1 reign.

In the other women's qurterfinal, Karolina Muchova takes on Sorana Cirstea. Muchova made the Roland Garros final this year and has dropped just one set in four matches this week. Cirstea, meanwhile, is into her second Major quarterfinal, but first since 2009 Roland Garros, having also dropped one set in four matches this week.

So, let's have a look at the schedule and order of play on the ninth day of the US Open.

Schedule for Day 9 of US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

At 12:00 pm: (6) Coco Gauff vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko

Around 2:00 pm: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Taylor Fritz

At 7:00 pm: (10) Karolina Muchova vs (30) Sorana Cirstea

Around 9:00 pm: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 12 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 9 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA September 5, 2003 12 pm ET Canada September 5, 2003 12 pm ET UK September 5, 2003 5 pm India September 5, 2003 9:30 pm IST

