US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Men's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will headline action at the 2023 US Open, taking to Arthur Ashe Court against Llyod Harris for the opening match of the evening session.

Joining the duo on the centerpiece will be Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, who open play on Ashe. Home fans will have plenty to look forward to as well, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula featured on the line-up.

There will be more top-drawer tennis action to follow around Ashe, with top names including Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Elina Svitolina also scheduled to hit the court for their respective second-round matches.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the US Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Andy Murray vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (17) Madison Keys vs Yanina Wickmayer

Starting at 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris

Followed by: Patricia Maria Tig vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: Jodie Burrage vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (26) Elina Svitolina vs Anastaisa Pavlyucheckova

Starting at 7 pm local time: (13) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Chris O'Connel

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Michael Mmoh vs John Isner

Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils

Not before 5 pm local time: (4) Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

Play on Arthur Ashe Stadium commence at 12 noon.

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA August 31, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 31, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 31, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India August 31, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST