US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Men's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will headline action at the 2023 US Open, taking to Arthur Ashe Court against Llyod Harris for the opening match of the evening session.
Joining the duo on the centerpiece will be Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, who open play on Ashe. Home fans will have plenty to look forward to as well, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula featured on the line-up.
There will be more top-drawer tennis action to follow around Ashe, with top names including Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Elina Svitolina also scheduled to hit the court for their respective second-round matches.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the US Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of the US Open
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: Andy Murray vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by: (17) Madison Keys vs Yanina Wickmayer
Starting at 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris
Followed by: Patricia Maria Tig vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego
Followed by: Jodie Burrage vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (26) Elina Svitolina vs Anastaisa Pavlyucheckova
Starting at 7 pm local time: (13) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Chris O'Connel
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Michael Mmoh vs John Isner
Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils
Not before 5 pm local time: (4) Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova
The full schedule for the day can be found here.
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN
UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the US Open are as follows: