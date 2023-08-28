US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams & Daniil Medvedev playing? - Day 2, Round 1

Former and current US Open champions highlight the order of play on day 2 of the tournament.

Venus Williams, a two-time winner in New York, will be making her 24th appearance at the venue. She'll take on qualifier Greet Minnen in her opener, who replaced her initial opponent Paula Badosa following her withdrawal.

Reigning victor at Flushing Meadows, Carlos Alcaraz, will begin his quest for back-to-back titles against Dominik Koepfer. Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, all former US Open champions, will be in the fray on Tuesday as well.

Ons Jabeur and Leylah Fernandez, the runner-ups here in 2022 and 2021 respectively, will also be in contention. Other prominent names in action include Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Madison Keys.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer match schedule

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Dominik Koepfer to bring the day's proceedings to a close in the last match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 29, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 30, 2023 (UK & India).

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 1:30 am BST and 6 am IST.

Venus Williams vs Greet Minnen match schedule

Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams will face qualifier Greet Minnen in the first match of the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 29, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 30, 2023 (UK, India & Australia).

Match Timing: Starting at 7 pm local time, 12 am BST and 4:30 am IST.

Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs match schedule

Daniil Medvedev and Attila Balazs are scheduled to play the first in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: August 29, 2023.

Match Timing: Starting at 12 noon local time, 5 pm BST and 9:30 pm IST.

Where to watch US Open 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW

