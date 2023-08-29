US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff playing? | Day 3, Round 2

Day 3 of the US Open will see the second round of the men's and women's singles events begin. Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek will take on Daria Saville after her 6-0, 6-1 win over Rebecca Peterson in the first round. The winner of that match will face either Lauren Davis or Kaja Juvan in the third round.
Sixth seed Coco Gauff survived a scare against Laura Siegemund in the first round, and she will next square off against Mirra Andreeva. Whoever comes out on top will play either Danielle Collins or 32nd seed Elise Mertens.
Novak Djokovic made easy work of Alexandre Muller in the opening round and will next be up against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, with the winner taking on either 32nd seed Laslo Djere or Hugo Gaston in the third round.
The likes of Frances Tiafoe, Caroline Wozniacki, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz will also be in action on Day 3 of the US Open.
Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule
Novak Djokovic's second-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena will be the day's second match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Date: August 30, 2023.
Match timing: Approx. 1:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm BST and 11 pm IST.
Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville match schedule
Iga Swiatek's match against Daria Saville will be the day's second match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Date: August 30, 2023.
Match Timing: Approx. 12:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm BST, 10 pm IST.
Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva match schedule
Coco Gauff''s fixture against Mirra Andreeva will start the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 3 of the US Open.
Date: August 30, 2023.
Match Timing: 12 pm local time, 5 pm BST, 9:30 pm IST.
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN
UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
Australia - Nine Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport
South Pacific - Digicel
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV
Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean
Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South
Europe - Eurosport
India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network
Taiwan - Sportcast
Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland
Southeast Asia - SPOTV
Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport
Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis
Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar
New Zealand - TVNZ
Japan - WOWOW
