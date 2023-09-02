US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff playing? | Day 7, Round 4

The seventh day of the 2023 US Open on Sunday (September 3), marks the start of fourth-round action.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence against Jelena Ostapenko after comfortable wins in the first three rounds. She has dropped only nine games in the first week.

Sixth-seed Gauff takes on the unseeded Wozniacki for a place in the last eight. The 19-year-old has dropped two sets in three rounds so far. The winner of the Gauff-Wozniacki duel will meet the winner of the match between Swiatek and Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a fourth US Open title when he locks horns with Borna Gojo for a place in the quarterfinals. The 36-year-old dropped only 11 games in the first two rounds but needed to recover from two sets to beat Laslo Djere in the third. Taylor Fritz or Dominik Strickler await the winner of the Djokovic-Gojo contest.

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo match schedule

Novak Djokovic's third-round match against Borna Gojo will be the day's third match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2003

Match timing: Approx. 4:00 pm local time, 9:00 pm BST and 1:45 am IST

Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko match schedule

Iga Swiatek's match against Jelena Ostapenko will be the day's fourth match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Sunday, September 3

Match Timing: Approx. 7:00 pm local time, 12:00 pm BST, 4:30 am IST

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens match schedule

Coco Gauff''s match against Elise Mertens will be the second match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2003

Match Timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 7 pm BST, 11:30 pm IST

Where to watch the US Open 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW

