US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova will lock horns in the 2025 US Open final on Saturday. While the former is looking to defend her title, the latter is eyeing her first Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka and Anisimova came through tough three-set wins in their semifinal encounters to book a spot in the summit clash. Sabalenka was the first to come through against Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final. She came back from a set down to oust the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Belarusian has had the easier path to the final, and the opening set against Pegula was the first one she dropped all tournament. She had received a walkover in her quarterfinal and had earlier beaten Cristina Bucsa, Leylah Fernandez, Polina Kudermetova and Rebeka Masarova in straight sets.

Anisimova, meanwhile, has beaten two former champions in her last two matches. She needed three marathon sets to get past Naomi Osaka in her semifinal, but was a straight-sets victor against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, the American had scored wins over Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jaqueline Cristian and Maya Joint. Anisimova leads Sabalenka in the head-to-head with a comfortable margin of 6-3. She had also won their most recent match at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: US Open 2025 final match details

Aruna Sabalenka is the defending champion at this year's US Open. (Source: Getty)

Fixture: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [7] Amanda Anisimova

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Billie Jean King USTA Tennis Centre

Time: September 6, Time TBD

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: US Open 2025 final, where to watch

Amanda Anisimova is playing in her second consecutive Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

Europe - Eurosport

Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia

Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America - ESPN International

Brazil - Globo (SporTV)

China - CCTV, MIGU

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ ENM

Hong Kong - PCCW

Taiwan - Sportcast

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

