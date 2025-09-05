US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova will lock horns in the 2025 US Open final on Saturday. While the former is looking to defend her title, the latter is eyeing her first Grand Slam title.
Sabalenka and Anisimova came through tough three-set wins in their semifinal encounters to book a spot in the summit clash. Sabalenka was the first to come through against Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final. She came back from a set down to oust the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The Belarusian has had the easier path to the final, and the opening set against Pegula was the first one she dropped all tournament. She had received a walkover in her quarterfinal and had earlier beaten Cristina Bucsa, Leylah Fernandez, Polina Kudermetova and Rebeka Masarova in straight sets.
Anisimova, meanwhile, has beaten two former champions in her last two matches. She needed three marathon sets to get past Naomi Osaka in her semifinal, but was a straight-sets victor against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, the American had scored wins over Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jaqueline Cristian and Maya Joint. Anisimova leads Sabalenka in the head-to-head with a comfortable margin of 6-3. She had also won their most recent match at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: US Open 2025 final match details
Fixture: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [7] Amanda Anisimova
Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Billie Jean King USTA Tennis Centre
Time: September 6, Time TBD
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: US Open 2025 final, where to watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
Europe - Eurosport
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America - ESPN International
Brazil - Globo (SporTV)
China - CCTV, MIGU
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - PCCW
Taiwan - Sportcast
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.