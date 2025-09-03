US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: September 3, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Swiatek at the US Open 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek returned to Flushing Meadows with championship momentum. She held a commanding 49-12 record in 2025 before playing at the US Open, powered by a stunning grass-court season.

She clinched her first Wimbledon title with a 6-0, 6-0 final and claimed a hard-court WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, lifting her quickly from a dip to No. 8 back into the top three. The Pole's grit and adaptability across surfaces made her one of the favorites heading into New York.

World No. 9 Amanda Anisimova has also crafted a breakout 2025. With a 33-15 record before playing at the US Open, she lifted her first WTA 1000 crown in Doha and stormed through to her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, including upset wins over Aryna Sabalenka. Her late-season climb shows resilience and consistency.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Swiatek and Anisimova have faced each other once before on the WTA Tour, and it came on the biggest of stages, the 2025 Wimbledon final. Swiatek completely dominated that contest, dismantling Anisimova 6-0, 6-0. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 1-0, with the US Open quarterfinals being their second career encounter.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -375 +3.5 (+130) Over 20.5 (-15) Amanda Anisimova +270 -3.5 (-190) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

At the US Open, Swiatek opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emiliana Arango and then edged Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. In the third round, she beat 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6(2), 6-4 before powering past 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round.

Anisimova defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2 in her opener, followed by a 7-6(2), 6-2 victory over Maya Joint. In the third round, the eighth seed came through against Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and then beat 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3 to reach the last eight.

Although both women are in fine form, Swiatek’s superior experience and mental fortitude give her the clear edge. Her ability to elevate her game in key moments, combined with her recent dominance over Anisimova at Wimbledon, suggests she'll control the tempo. Expect another clinical display from the World No. 2.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets

