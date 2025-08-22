US Open 2025 Men's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Jannik Sinner

The men's singles draw at the 2025 US Open was announced on August 21 (Thursday). The last Major of the year is to get underway with its singles matches from August 24.

The men's field is headed by last year's champion, Jannik Sinner, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, with last year's runner-up, Taylor Fritz, being the fourth seed. Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur are some of the other Top-10 seeds at the New York Major.

Tennis draws are tricky, as it does not favor every player equally, easing some players' path to the trophy, whereas making it a bit tricky for others by exposing them to difficult opponents in the earlier rounds. Let's look at which player got the easiest and toughest draw at the 2025 US Open

Jannik Sinner is in a prime position to defend his title at the 2025 US Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has been lucky in terms of the draw at the US Open. The Italian will begin his campaign against Vit Kopriva, who he has not faced previously, but who should not pose any threat to the top seed whatsoever. His likely second-round opponent would be Alexei Popyrin, who won his only match against Sinner on clay back in 2021. However, the current form and the fact that the match will be on a hard court make it quite favorable for the Italian.

Sinner's likely third-round opponent at the US Open will be 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov, against whom he has a 0-1 record, having lost a five-set thriller at the 2021 Australian Open. However, given the gulf of form between the two players currently, the top seed should have no problem getting past this potential opponent.

In the fourth round at the US Open, the defending champion is most likely to face 14th-seeded Tommy Paul or 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik. Sinner has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Paul and beat the American at the same stage during his title run last year. On the other hand, he has a 4-2 win-loss record against Bublik, even though the Kazakh is the only player, besides Carlos Alcaraz, to have won against Sinner in 2025.

Sinner's likely quarterfinal opponent at the US Open would be fifth-seeded Jack Draper, whom he beat at last year's semifinal in New York. The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, but on current form, Sinner enters that potential match as the favorite. In the latter half of the event, the top seed has to potentially face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final and one of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the final.

Sinner trails 3-4 against Zverev in the head-to-head, but the Italian comprehensively beat the German at the Australian Open final this year, and will be the favorite to go through to the final. He's likely to face Alcaraz for a third straight time in a Slam final. He trails 5-9 in the head-to-head, but he won the Wimbledon final against the Spaniard this year, and on a faster hard court in New York, the odds will favor the Italian at the US Open.

Taylor Fritz faces a tricky draw to reach the final once again at the US Open

In Picture: Taylor Fritz is the fourth favorite at the US Open (Getty)

Last year's runner-up, Taylor Fritz, has a potentially tricky path at the US Open this time around. The fourth seed has two easy rounds to start with, as he starts his campaign against Emilio Nava, against whom he has a 2-0 head-to-head record, and his likely second-round opponent will be Sebastian Baez, against whom he has a 5-0 win/loss head-to-head record.

Fritz's likely third-round opponent would be 30th-seeded Brandon Nakashima, against whom he has a 2-1 record, but lost the last time they played at the 2024 Cincinnati Open. His next-round opponent will most likely be 16th-seeded Jakub Mensik, against whom he has a 1-1 record, but he lost to the Czech at the Miami Open semifinals this year.

Fritz's toughest test at the US Open will likely be his quarterfinal opponent, which could potentially be the seventh seed, Novak Djokovic. The Serb has reached the semifinal at all three Majors this year, and has not lost against the American in any of the ten matches they have played against each other. If he goes past Djokovic, Fritz's likely semifinal opponent will be Carlos Alcaraz, against whom he has lost all three matches, including this year's Wimbledon semifinal.

Fritz will likely face Jannik Sinner in the final in New York, in a repeat of last year's final. He has a 1-4 record against the Italian, and if he reaches the final, it will be a tall order for him to win even with a raucous New York crowd behind him.

