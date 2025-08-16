US Open 2025 mixed doubles event: Schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open 2025 has garnered considerable attention ever since the idea for it was floated earlier this year. The spotlight is thrust on singles players instead of doubles specialists, who usually dominate the mixed doubles line-up.
Many high-profile singles stars, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, among others, will take part in the inaugural version of this experimental format of mixed doubles.
With mixed doubles grabbing more eyeballs than usual, here's everything to know about the updated version of the same at the US Open.
Format
The traditional mixed doubles draw features 32 doubles teams. However, the mixed doubles field at the US Open will consist of only 16 teams, with the entry criteria being the singles rankings of the players. Eight teams will gain direct entry based on the combined rankings of the players, while eight other teams will be awarded wildcards based on the discretion of the tournament.
The matches will be played in a best of three sets format, though the sets will last for four games instead of the usual six. If each team wins four games in a set, a traditional tie-break will be played. There will be no ad-scoring in games either. If the teams split the first two sets, then a 10-point tie-break will be contested instead of a third set.
The final will be played in a best of three-set match with sets going up to the usual six games, with a tie-break at six games each. A 10-point tie-break will be played instead of a third set, and once again there will be no ad-scoring.
Schedule
The mixed doubles event will be spread over two days. The first and second rounds will be contested on Tuesday, August 19, beginning at 11:00 a.m. local time. This will be followed by the semifinals and the championship round on Wednesday, August 20, starting from 7:00 p.m.
Players
The initial 16-team field has undergone a few changes on account of withdrawal of players for various reasons. Nevertheless, the current line-up includes some exciting pairings. Seven of the eight teams competing via direct rankings have been announced.
Iga Swiatek will partner Casper Ruud, while Elena Rybakina will join forces with Taylor Fritz. Jack Draper is currently linked up with Jessica Pegula after his first partner, Zheng Qinwen, and her replacement, Paula Badosa, both pulled out due to their respective injuries.
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's team up has been the talk of the town since the initial entry list was revealed. The two received a wildcard to compete, along with five more teams. Two remaining wildcard slots are yet to be revealed. Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic are among the other wildcard entries.
The current line-up is as follows:
Prize Money
The reimagined version of mixed doubles at the US Open is far more lucrative in terms of prize money than the traditional format. The winning team will split $1,000,000 between them, compared to the $200,000 on offer for last year's champions. Here's the round-by-round breakdown of the prize money:
US Open 2025 mixed doubles: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the mixed doubles action at the US Open:
USA - ESPN2, ESPN+
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
