US Open 2025 mixed doubles event: Schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open 2025 has garnered considerable attention ever since the idea for it was floated earlier this year. The spotlight is thrust on singles players instead of doubles specialists, who usually dominate the mixed doubles line-up.

Ad

Many high-profile singles stars, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, among others, will take part in the inaugural version of this experimental format of mixed doubles.

With mixed doubles grabbing more eyeballs than usual, here's everything to know about the updated version of the same at the US Open.

Format

The traditional mixed doubles draw features 32 doubles teams. However, the mixed doubles field at the US Open will consist of only 16 teams, with the entry criteria being the singles rankings of the players. Eight teams will gain direct entry based on the combined rankings of the players, while eight other teams will be awarded wildcards based on the discretion of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

The matches will be played in a best of three sets format, though the sets will last for four games instead of the usual six. If each team wins four games in a set, a traditional tie-break will be played. There will be no ad-scoring in games either. If the teams split the first two sets, then a 10-point tie-break will be contested instead of a third set.

The final will be played in a best of three-set match with sets going up to the usual six games, with a tie-break at six games each. A 10-point tie-break will be played instead of a third set, and once again there will be no ad-scoring.

Ad

Schedule

The mixed doubles event will be spread over two days. The first and second rounds will be contested on Tuesday, August 19, beginning at 11:00 a.m. local time. This will be followed by the semifinals and the championship round on Wednesday, August 20, starting from 7:00 p.m.

Players

Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The initial 16-team field has undergone a few changes on account of withdrawal of players for various reasons. Nevertheless, the current line-up includes some exciting pairings. Seven of the eight teams competing via direct rankings have been announced.

Ad

Iga Swiatek will partner Casper Ruud, while Elena Rybakina will join forces with Taylor Fritz. Jack Draper is currently linked up with Jessica Pegula after his first partner, Zheng Qinwen, and her replacement, Paula Badosa, both pulled out due to their respective injuries.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's team up has been the talk of the town since the initial entry list was revealed. The two received a wildcard to compete, along with five more teams. Two remaining wildcard slots are yet to be revealed. Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic are among the other wildcard entries.

Ad

The current line-up is as follows:



Teams (Direct Entry) Teams (Wildcards) 1. Jessica Pegula & Jack Draper Olga Danilovic & Novak Djokovic 2. Iga Swiatek & Casper Ruud Sara Errani & Andrea Vavassori 3. Elena Rybakina & Taylor Fritz Venus Williams & Reilly Opelka 4. Amanda Anisimova & Holger Rune Madison Keys & Frances Tiafoe 5. Belinda Bencic & Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu 6. Mirra Andreeva & Daniil Medvedev Taylor Townsend & Ben Shelton 7. Jasmine Paolini & Lorenzo Musetti TBA 8. TBA TBA

Ad

Prize Money

The reimagined version of mixed doubles at the US Open is far more lucrative in terms of prize money than the traditional format. The winning team will split $1,000,000 between them, compared to the $200,000 on offer for last year's champions. Here's the round-by-round breakdown of the prize money:

Round Prize Money Champion $1,000,000 Runner-up $400,000 Semifinalist $200,000 Quarterfinalist $100,000 Round of 16 $20,000

Ad

US Open 2025 mixed doubles: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the mixed doubles action at the US Open:

USA - ESPN2, ESPN+

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis