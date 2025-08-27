US Open 2025 Results Day 3: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka

The first round wrapped up on Day 3 of the US Open 2025. There were no upsets on the men's side on the third day, with all seeded players in action booking their spots in the second round. Leading the charge were top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

Title favorites on the women's side, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, reached the second round, albeit in contrasting ways. After the conclusion of the first round, Madison Keys's loss on Monday made her the only top 10 player to lose across the men's and women's draws.

Here's a quick recap of the results from Day 3 of the US Open 2025:

Jannik Sinner, Tommy Paul and other top players safely through to the next round, and other ATP results

Tommy Paul at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner dropped only four games in his opener against Vit Kopriva. Alexander Zverev received some pushback from Alejandro Tabilo, though he eventually dispatched him in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul didn't drop a set during their victories either. There were a few five-set thrillers on Tuesday, with 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo being one of the survivors. He rallied from two sets down to beat Matteo Arnaldi in five sets.

Veteran Gael Monfils was also involved in another five-set thriller, though he couldn't outlast Roman Safiullin. Daniel Altmaier and Hamad Medjedovic contested the longest match of the tournament so far, battling for over four hours. The German emerged victorious in the end.

US Open 2025 Men's singles - First Round

(1) Jannik Sinner def. Vit Kopriva: 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

(3) Alexander Zverev def. Alejandro Tabilo: 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4

(8) Alex de Minaur def. Christopher O'Connell: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(10) Lorenzo Musetti def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard: 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(14) Tommy Paul def. Elmer Moller: 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

(19) Francisco Cerundolo def. Matteo Arnaldi: 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3

(23) Alexander Bublik def. Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

(25) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. (LL) Billy Harris: 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4

(26) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Alexandre Muller: 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

(27) Denis Shapovalov def. Marton Fucsovics: 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

Daniel Altmaier def. Hamad Medjedovic: 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 6-7 (5), 6-4

Valentin Royer def. Bu Yunchaokete: 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (1)

Tristan Schoolkate def. Lorenzo Sonego: 6-3, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 1-6, 7-6 (6)

Nuno Borges def. Brandon Holt: 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

David Goffin def. Quentin Halys: 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

(Q) Shintaro Mochizuki def. Hugo Gaston: 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Leandro Riedi def. Pedro Martinez: 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin def. (PR) Emil Ruusuvuori: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Roman Safiullin def. Gael Monfils: 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Jacob Fearnley def. Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-5, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Coco Gauff battles through, former US Open champions Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek have it easy, and other WTA results

Iga Swiatek at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek put in yet another commanding performance to begin her US Open campaign on a strong note, conceding only three games against Emiliana Arango. Coco Gauff, on the other hand, fought past Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets to avoid an upset. She couldn't serve out the match on her first attempt in the decider but didn't make the same mistake on her second try.

Naomi Osaka, twice a champion in New York, scored a straight sets win over Greet Minnen. The Monterrey Open finalists suffered contrasting fates. The tournament concluded a day before the US Open, with Diana Shnaider beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final.

Shnaider lost to Laura Siegemund in three sets here, while Alexandrova beat Anastasija Sevastova quite comfortably. Sofia Kenin was another big name to be sent packing in the first round, blowing a one-set lead during her loss to Ashlyn Krueger.

Amanda Anisimova, Marta Kostyuk, Eva Lys and Linda Noskova all won their matches without a fuss. Eight seeded players lost in the first round on the women's side, down from the 10 that went out in the opening round of the previous Major, Wimbledon.

US Open 2025 Women's singles - First Round

(2) Iga Swiatek def. Emiliana Arango: 6-1, 6-2

(3) Coco Gauff def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5

(8) Amanda Anisimova def. Kimberly Birrell: 6-3, 6-2

(13) Ekaterina Alexandrova def. (PR) Anastasija Sevastova: 6-4, 6-1

(18) Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Sonay Kartal: 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

(21) Linda Noskova def. Dalma Galfi: 6-4, 7-5

(23) Naomi Osaka def. Greet Minnen: 6-3, 6-4

(27) Marta Kostyuk def. Katie Boulter: 6-4, 6-4

Jaqueline Cristian de. Danielle Collins: 6-2, 6-0

Hailey Baptiste def. Katerina Siniakova: 7-5, 6-3

Maya Joint def. (Q) Victoria Jiminez Kasintseva: 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Eva Lys def. (Q) Francesca Jones: 6-0, 7-5

(PR) Sorana Cirstea def. Solana Sierra: 7-5, 6-0

Anastasia Zakharova def. Elina Avanesyan: 6-3, 6-4

Viktoija Golubic def. Lois Boisson: 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Donna Vekic def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro: 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Suzan Lamens def. (WC) Valerie Glozman: 6-4, 6-2

Wang Xinyu def. Caroline Dolehide: 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Laura Siegemund def. (20) Diana Shnaider: 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3

Ashlyn Krueger def. (26) Sofia Kenin: 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

