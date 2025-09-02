US Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 10 (Tuesday, September 2) of the US Open 2025 will kick off the singles quarterfinals. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will aim to continue her march towards her second consecutive title in New York. Standing between her and fifth straight semifinal here is former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Carlos Alcaraz will face Jiri Lehecka, while last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula will take on two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova. The latter saved eight match points in the previous round against Taylor Townsend. Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic will clash in the other men's quarterfinal.
Fritz has lost all 10 of his previous matches against Djokovic, and will aim to script a different outcome this time. Another must-see match of the day is the doubles showdown between Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Townsend. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 10
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova
Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (20) Jiri Lehecka
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Novak Djokovic
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Flynn Thomas vs (9) Jack Kennedy
Followed by: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi vs (2) Hannah Klugman
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (7) Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs vs (2) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs (WC) Venus Williams/Leylah Fernandez
Followed by: (10) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni vs Robert Cash/JJ Tracy
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matisse Farzam vs Andrew Johnson
Followed by: (16) Thea Frodin vs Julie Pastikova
Followed by: Ronit Karki/Jack Satterfield vs (5) Luis Guto Miguel/Andres Santamarta Roig
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also host the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: