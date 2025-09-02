US Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 10 (Tuesday, September 2) of the US Open 2025 will kick off the singles quarterfinals. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will aim to continue her march towards her second consecutive title in New York. Standing between her and fifth straight semifinal here is former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jiri Lehecka, while last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula will take on two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova. The latter saved eight match points in the previous round against Taylor Townsend. Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic will clash in the other men's quarterfinal.

Fritz has lost all 10 of his previous matches against Djokovic, and will aim to script a different outcome this time. Another must-see match of the day is the doubles showdown between Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Townsend. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the US Open 2025:

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 10

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (20) Jiri Lehecka

Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Novak Djokovic

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Flynn Thomas vs (9) Jack Kennedy

Followed by: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi vs (2) Hannah Klugman

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (7) Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs vs (2) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs (WC) Venus Williams/Leylah Fernandez

Followed by: (10) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni vs Robert Cash/JJ Tracy

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matisse Farzam vs Andrew Johnson

Followed by: (16) Thea Frodin vs Julie Pastikova

Followed by: Ronit Karki/Jack Satterfield vs (5) Luis Guto Miguel/Andres Santamarta Roig

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also host the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts, except Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Evening session, Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA, Canada September 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET September 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET September 2, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK September 2, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST September 2, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST September 3, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India September 2, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST September 2, 2025, 9:00 p.m. IST September 3, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

