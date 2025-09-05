US Open 2025 Schedule Day 13: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 13 of the US Open (September 5) will feature the two men's singles semifinals and the women's doubles final. The first semifinal of the day will see Carlos Alcaraz face off against Novak Djokovic in a clash of two generations.

Ad

Coming into the match, Alcaraz has been in tremendous form at the US Open, winning all his matches in straight sets. The Spaniard leads the men's Tour in 2025 in terms of titles and match wins, and has been in supreme form at Flushing Meadows this year, as was seen in his dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic came into this US Open having played no tennis since Wimbledon and was visibly rusty in the first three rounds, losing a set apiece to the likes of Zachary Svajda and Cameron Norrie. However, the Serb seemed to have found his rhythm as he won his fourth-round match comfortably, and then won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

The head-to-head is 5-3 in favor of Djokovic, who won the last match against Alcaraz at the Australian Open this year.

The second semifinal of the day will see top seed Jannik Sinner take on 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner has already won two of three Majors this year, and has looked in good touch in New York this year. Apart from a tricky third-round match against Denis Shapovalov, the Italian has won all his matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Ad

On the other hand, Felix Auger-Aliassime won two titles this year, but his form in the lead-up to the New York Major was not great. However, he began well and, as the tournament progressed, caused upsets over Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals, where he won 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) against eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

The head-to-head is 2-1 in favor of Auger-Aliassime, but it was Sinner who won the last encounter in Cincinnati last month.

Ad

In the other significant match of the day, the top-seeded pair of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will face the third-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in the women's doubles final.

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 13

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12:00 noon: (1) Taylor Townsend/ Katerina Siniakova vs (3) Erin Routliffe/ Gabriela Dabrowski

Not before 3:00 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Novak Djokovic

Not before 7:00 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Ad

For the full schedule, click here.

US Open 2025: Where to watch

Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 13 (Getty)

The men's singles semifinal on Day 13 at the 2025 US Open will be available on the following channels and platforms

Ad

USA- ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

UK- Sky Sports

India- Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For all the streaming details, click here

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Day 13 of the US Open will see all matches on outside courts, as well as the Arthur Ashe Stadium will start from 12:00 noon. The math timings in India, Canada, and the UK are as follows

Country Start Time (All courts except Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA, Canada September 5, 12:00 pm ET September 5, 12:00 pm ET UK September 5, 5:00 pm BST September 5, 5:00 pm BST India September 5, 9:30 pm IST September 5, 9:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More