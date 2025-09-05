US Open 2025 Schedule Day 13: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 13 of the US Open (September 5) will feature the two men's singles semifinals and the women's doubles final. The first semifinal of the day will see Carlos Alcaraz face off against Novak Djokovic in a clash of two generations.
Coming into the match, Alcaraz has been in tremendous form at the US Open, winning all his matches in straight sets. The Spaniard leads the men's Tour in 2025 in terms of titles and match wins, and has been in supreme form at Flushing Meadows this year, as was seen in his dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic came into this US Open having played no tennis since Wimbledon and was visibly rusty in the first three rounds, losing a set apiece to the likes of Zachary Svajda and Cameron Norrie. However, the Serb seemed to have found his rhythm as he won his fourth-round match comfortably, and then won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.
The head-to-head is 5-3 in favor of Djokovic, who won the last match against Alcaraz at the Australian Open this year.
The second semifinal of the day will see top seed Jannik Sinner take on 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner has already won two of three Majors this year, and has looked in good touch in New York this year. Apart from a tricky third-round match against Denis Shapovalov, the Italian has won all his matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Felix Auger-Aliassime won two titles this year, but his form in the lead-up to the New York Major was not great. However, he began well and, as the tournament progressed, caused upsets over Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals, where he won 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) against eighth seed Alex de Minaur.
The head-to-head is 2-1 in favor of Auger-Aliassime, but it was Sinner who won the last encounter in Cincinnati last month.
In the other significant match of the day, the top-seeded pair of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will face the third-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski in the women's doubles final.
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 13
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12:00 noon: (1) Taylor Townsend/ Katerina Siniakova vs (3) Erin Routliffe/ Gabriela Dabrowski
Not before 3:00 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Novak Djokovic
Not before 7:00 pm local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
US Open 2025: Where to watch
The men's singles semifinal on Day 13 at the 2025 US Open will be available on the following channels and platforms
USA- ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes
UK- Sky Sports
India- Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Day 13 of the US Open will see all matches on outside courts, as well as the Arthur Ashe Stadium will start from 12:00 noon. The math timings in India, Canada, and the UK are as follows