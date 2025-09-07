US Open 2025 Schedule Day 15: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in action - TV schedule, start time, and live streaming details

With the 2025 US Open title on the line, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will contest a Grand Slam final for the third time this year. The duo is scheduled to take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (September 7).

Alcaraz was the first to book his spot in the summit clash, producing a masterclass against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. The youngster was a straight-sets victor, coming through 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 against his senior opponent.

Prior to that, Alcaraz had defeated Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals in straight sets as well. In fact, he has not dropped a set all fortnight, beating the likes of Arthur Rinderknech, Luciano Darderi, Mattia Bellucci, and Reilly Opelka in relatively straightforward fashion.

For Sinner, the path has been similarly simplistic, except for a few minor blips. The Italian, who had beaten Taylor Fritz in last year’s final, had looked strong in his last-four encounter against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The inspired Canadian put up a fight against the defending champion and World No. 1 but came up short, going down in four sets 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

The only other set that Sinner has dropped at the tournament also came against a Canadian, namely Denis Shapovalov, in the third round. In his other matches, he has beaten Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Bublik, Alexei Popyrin, and Vit Kopriva in straight sets.

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 15

Jannik Sinner is the top seed and defending champion. (Source: Getty)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 2 pm local time: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Carlos Aclaraz beat Novak Djokovic in his semifinal encounter. (Source: Getty) Jannik Sinner b Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Jannik Sinner got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal (Source: Getty)

The only match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 2 pm local time and feature the men's singles final. The match timings for fans living in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 15 of the tournament are listed below:

Country Arthur Ashe Stadium US/Canada 2 pm ET, September 7, 2025 UK 7 pm BST September 7, 2025 India 11.30 pm IST, September 7, 2025

