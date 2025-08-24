US Open 2025 Schedule Day 2: Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (Monday, August 25) of the US Open 2025. Major champions Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys are among the day's star headliners.
Williams, who recently returned to the tour after a 16-month hiatus, received a tough first-round assignment in the form of 11th seed Karolina Muchova. Petra Kvitova, who's set to call it a day after the conclusion of the tournament, will take on Diane Parry.
Alcaraz will commence his quest for a second title in New York against Reilly Opelka. Teen sensations Mirra Andreeva, Joao Fonseca and Victoria Mboko will spearhead the charge from the next generation of players. Andreeva will face Alycia Parks, while Mboko will take on two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Frances Tiafoe, Jack Draper, Casper Ruud, Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina are among the other well-known names in the mix on Monday. With plenty of exciting matches set for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 2
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (6) Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua
Followed by: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Venus Williams vs (11) Karolina Muchova
Followed by: Reilly Opelka vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova vs (22) Victoria Mboko
Followed by: Federico Agustin Gomez vs (5) Jack Draper
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: Sebastian Ofner vs (12) Casper Ruud
Followed by: Alycia Parks vs (5) Mirra Andreeva
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Petra Kvitova vs Diane Parry
Followed by: Joao Fonseca vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Botic van de Zandschulp vs (11) Holger Rune
Followed by: Anna Bondar vs (12) Elina Svitolina
Stadium 17
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda
Followed by: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Julieta Pareja
Followed by: (15) Daria Kasatkina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can keep up with the matches happening at the US Open 2025 via the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Proceedings on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the first match will commence at 11:30 a.m. The night session will get underway at 7:00 p.m. on two courts, the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
